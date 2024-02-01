North Kitsap School District superintendent ID'd as suspect in campaign sign theft

Kitsap County sheriff's deputies identified North Kitsap School District Superintendent Laurynn Evans last week as the suspect in the theft of campaign signs opposing the school district's capital bond that had been placed along a North Kitsap road near her home. When contacted by law enforcement on Friday, Jan. 26, Evans denied that she had taken the signs and said those who had made the report were trying to frame her, one of the deputies wrote in a report.

Evans was named as the suspect in the theft in law enforcement reports following an initial report by Scott Henden and Kim Gerlach, members of a group that is opposing the school district's bond proposal. In speaking with law enforcement, Evans denied taking the signs and further said she had been putting out signs in favor of the bond that had been removed.

"(Evans) said those two (Henden and Gerlach) have been harassing her and are trying to frame her for something she didn't do," one of the deputies wrote.

A message seeking comment from Evans for this story was not returned.

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office has investigated Evans for a misdemeanor charge for breaking a law that criminalizes removing or defacing lawfully placed political advertising, according to the reports. As of Wednesday, she had not been charged with a crime related to the theft of the signs. Kitsap County Prosecuting Attorney Chad Enright told the Kitsap Sun on Wednesday that his office was reviewing the case and had asked law enforcement for some additional investigation on the matter.

The incident comes as North Kitsap voters have received ballots for the Feb. 13 election in which they're being asked to weigh in on a capital bond that would fund new school buildings to replace Pearson Elementary School and Wolfle Elementary School and pay for other projects around the district. The measure is the first bond proposal by the district in 23 years.

Following the initial report of the theft by Henden and Gerlach on Jan. 26, deputies waited outside the Sons of Norway building in Poulsbo, where Evans' gray Ford Ranger was parked. After an event there concluded, they spoke with Evans, who denied that she had taken the signs. She showed the deputies her truck, which had a stack of pro-bond signs and a mallet in the back. No anti-bond signs were found in the truck, but investigators noted that they found grease inside the tailgate that was consistent with grease that had covered the stolen signs, which were found discarded along Stottlemeyer Road.

At one point, as deputies were speaking with Evans, Poulsbo Police Chief Ron Harding arrived and spoke with one of the deputies privately.

"Chief Harding asked if I could speak with him and we walked around the corner and he stated that he received a phone call from Evans asking him to come down there," the deputy wrote in a report. "He stated that he wasn't trying to persuade our investigation in any way. He then left a short time later."

Gerlach reported that she had followed the truck associated with the sign theft that morning and said that it had stopped along Stottlemeyer Road at one point. A Kitsap County sheriff's sergeant searched an area along Stottlemeyer Road and found two signs along the roadway in sticker bushes. He retrieved them and found that they were covered in thick grease that was "greenish blue." He later learned from Henden and Gerlach that the signs had originally been covered in grease as a theft deterrent.

He returned to the Sons of Norway to where Evans was showing deputies the back of her truck and saw two marks on the inside of the tailgate that appeared to be the same greenish blue grease that was on the signs he had recovered.

"I told Evans I could see the grease marks in her truck and they were a match for the same grease that was on the signs that were taken and later recovered by me at a location she was observed stopping at," the sergeant wrote. "Evans looked shocked and I don't recall if she said anything. It was clear she was not telling the truth and I told her she should probably talk to the deputies, hinting that she should probably start telling the truth."

After speaking with law enforcement, Evans left.

The sergeant wiped off some of the grease that he had gotten on his hand using a paper towel and walked over to a dumpster that was next to where Evans had been parked. He found that it was nearly empty but spotted a pro-school bond sign, a washcloth and a pair of garden gloves in the bottom. He removed the items and found small amounts of the grease on them that appeared consistent with the grease on the stolen signs. The sergeant wrote that he contacted Henden and Gerlach, who reported that they never approached the truck or the dumpster.

The two reported that they had been placing signs opposing the district's $242 million bond out in the community and that many of them had been stolen recently. They said that they waited near signs they had set up that morning to see if they could catch someone stealing their signs.

Henden said he was hiding in the brush along Little Boston Road at about 6:30 a.m. on Friday when he saw a newer gray Ford Ranger pull over nearby. A woman in her 50s with medium-length blonde hair got out of the truck, pulled two of the signs out of the ground, placed them in the bed of her truck and drove off, he reported.

Henden then called Gerlach and told her to look out for the truck, and she spotted a Ranger that matched the description turning from Little Boston Road onto Hansville Road. She then pulled up behind the vehicle and took a picture of the license place. That license plate was determined to be registered to Evans.

Gerlach followed the truck as it headed westbound on Highway 104 and as it eventually turned off onto Stottlemeyer Road, where it pulled off onto a shoulder. The truck left that location, and Henden caught up to it at a traffic light at Highway 305 in Poulsbo, where he got out of his vehicle and attempted to see who was inside. He said he wasn't able to make out a better description than a blonde woman in her 50s with medium-length hair.

The truck continued on, and Gerlach eventually spotted it at the Sons of Norway building as who she recognized as Evans was walking inside.

Henden told one of the deputies that he had set up a game camera at the location along Little Boston Road where the signs were stolen from and provided video that showed a woman taking signs on Jan. 6, Jan. 13 and Jan. 18. The deputy wrote that the quality was poor but that it appeared to be the same woman who removed the signs each time.

"She is wearing the same black down jacket and has the same hair length and style," the deputy wrote. "The female appears (to) look very similar to Evans. I did not get a picture of Evans but I believe she was wearing a similar black down jacket when we contacted her."

