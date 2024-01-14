North Korea accused of launching missile that could hit US bases

An undated image released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency in December 2023 shows the test launch of a Hwasongpho-18 intercontinental ballistic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea - KCNA VIA KNS/AFP via Getty Images

North Korea is suspected of launching a new solid-fuel missile that could hit US bases as it prepares to send its top diplomat to Russia.

Pyongyang fired an apparent intermediate-range missile into the sea, according to its neighbours South Korea and Japan.

The missile launched on Sunday afternoon flew about 600 miles off North Korea’s east coast, South Korea’s military said. It flew at a maximum altitude of at least 30 miles, Japan’s defence ministry said, adding that the launch was a violation of United Nations resolutions.

It was North Korea’s first known missile test this year after a record year of tests in 2023. Pyongyang has escalated its warlike rhetoric in recent weeks, declaring US ally South Korea its “principal enemy” and threatening to annihilate it if provoked.

At the same time, North Korea is getting closer to Moscow.

North Korea’s state news agency announced on Sunday that Choe Son Hui, the foreign minister, will visit Russia from Monday to Wednesday. Her visit is at the invitation of her Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, KCNA said.

Sergei Lavrov met with Choe Son Hui in Pyongyang in October 2023, and are due to meet again in Russia this week - AFP via Getty Images

The US has said it has evidence that Russia has used ballistic missiles from North Korea in its war on Ukraine. It has described Moscow’s firing of the missiles as “abhorrent”, while Seoul says Ukraine is a test site for North Korea’s nuclear-capable missiles.

North Korea and Russia have vowed to deepen military relations but denied conducting arms deals.

Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, said the timing of Sunday’s missile launch was significant.

“This launch is more than just a test as it comes immediately after the Kim regime escalated warlike rhetoric toward South Korea and just before North Korea’s foreign minister travels to Russia,” he said.

“Pyongyang’s show of force should be of concern beyond Seoul as its military cooperation with Moscow adds to the violence in Ukraine, and because it may be more willing to challenge the US and its allies while global attention is fixed on the Middle East.”

In December North Korea said it had tested its newest intercontinental ballistic missile which is designed to hit the continental US. In November, it said it had successfully tested solid-fuel engines designed for intermediate-range missiles, most likely designed to hit US bases in Japan and Guam.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.