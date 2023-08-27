North Korea allows citizens stranded abroad by Covid to return home for first time since 2020

An Air Koryo plane sits on the runway at Beijing international airport after arriving from Pyongyang - andy wong/ap

North Korea is finally allowing stranded citizens to return home more than three years after closing its borders in the coronavirus pandemic.

The country’s state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters said that the approval was in line with the “eased worldwide pandemic situation”.

But those returning to North Korea will “be put under proper medical observation at quarantine wards for a week”, according to a statement carried by North Korea’s state news agency, KCNA.

North Korea was one of the first countries to close its borders in early 2020 as the virus began spreading in neighbouring China.

Pyongyang banned tourists, closed its border with China and shut its ports, causing food shortages and denting the country’s economy.

The British embassy, along with many other consuls, were forced to close because they were unable to rotate staff or receive supplies.

Two North Koreans arrive at Beijing airport after the arrival of the Air Koryo flight from Pyongyang - GREG BAKER/afp

The announcement late on Saturday is expected to lead to the return of North Korean students, workers and others who have been shut out because of the pandemic. Many of those who work abroad are in China and Russia.

“With the latest announcement, it’s expected that a large-scale return of North Koreans will be made via the land route as well,” said Dr Cheong Seong-Chang, an analyst at the private Sejong Institute in South Korea.

Given the week-long quarantine requirement, it appears unlikely that North Korea will open up to foreign tourists again anytime soon, Dr Cheong said.

If there are no Covid outbreaks among returning citizens, foreigners could then be expected to enter the country next year, he added.

South Korea’s spy agency predicted earlier this month that the North was preparing to further reopen gradually in an attempt to kick-start the economy.

On Tuesday, a commercial flight from North Korea’s state-owned airline, Air Koryo, travelled to Beijing, the country’s first known international commercial flight since early 2020.

The plane returned to Pyongyang on the same day, but it was not clear who was on board.

North Korea resumed cargo train services with China, its biggest trading partner, late last year after making a highly dubious claim that Kim Jong-un’s regime had overcome Covid – just three months after it first admitted to having cases.

