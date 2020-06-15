North Korea analysis: Why Pyongyang is threatening military action again

Two years ago, the world was fixated on a historic summit between the reclusive Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump, the first sitting US president to agree to meet a North Korean leader.

Today, the US president is absorbed with domestic battles, North Korea has just blown up an inter-Korean liaison office in apparent retaliation over defectors sending anti-Pyongyang messages across the border, and striking peace on the peninsula is once again a distant prospect.

The destruction on Tuesday of an office set up in 2018 to facilitate closer ties between North and South was a sharp escalation in what has already been a tense and torrid week for inter-Korean relations.

Over the weekend, Kim’s ever more powerful sister Kim Yo-jong threatened Seoul with military action in the latest of a sudden series of threats ostensibly linked to North Korean ire over defector groups in the South who have been sending messages and supplies across the border via balloons and other means.

It followed Pyongyang’s decision last week to cut off communications with Seoul, and refusal to pick up a phone line that had been used for a twice daily call.

Stung by the snub and anxious to cling to the faint hope of reviving peace talks with the North, the South took legal action against defectors violating the Inter-Korean Exchange and Co-operation Act by sending the leaflets, as well as aid like rice and medicine.

North Korea, which on Tuesday morning threatened to advance its army into “demilitarised zones” on the border before exploding the liaison office appears not to have been appeased.

This suggests that the long-running issue of clandestine border activism is a smokescreen that hides much deeper grievances being harboured by Pyongyang.

Edward Howell, a lecturer in politics and North Korea expert at the University of Oxford, said the issue was an irritant masking North Korea’s exasperation with the lack of progress in mending diplomatic ties with the South and the US. “They want the international community to take them seriously,” he said.

“Two years since the Singapore Summit, and numerous inter-Korean summits, and from North Korea’s perspective, it has gained little,” he said.

“As demonstrated by Kim Yo-jong’s recent statements, North Korea looks to take an increasingly hard-line approach towards South Korea and the US. It does not want to be seen as pining for dialogue if nothing tangible will be gained; rather, it will continue to provoke.”

The destruction of the liaison office showed that Pyongyang’s statements were “not all bluster” and the North would likely follow through with its warnings of military maneouvres, Mr Howell added.

The seeds of current discontent were sown last February at the failed summit between President Trump and Kim Jong-un in Vietnam when the North expected a concession of sanctions relief to reciprocate its own moves towards dismantling its nuclear and weapons programmes.

Disappointment over the collapse of the summit morphed within a few months into rising hostility and the resumption of short-range missile tests.

Andray Abrahamian, a visiting scholar at George Mason University Korea, said it was difficult to draw definitive conclusions over the North’s current strategy and motives.

“It's always important to remember that a lot of what Pyongyang does is driven by internal factors, whether elite or mass politics,” he said.

“On the outside, we tend to overvalue strategic explanations because we can make a good narrative out of those. The internal objectives are often obscured from us so we just don't incorporate them into how we explain what's going on.”

It was clear overall that Pyongyang was annoyed that Moon Jae-in, the South Korean president, had been unwilling to push back against US objections to inter-Korean cooperative projects, instead proposing only aid-type support, he said.

“Pyongyang appears to be creating a bit of a crisis in order, perhaps, to create another breakthrough moment. Crises moments have spurred diplomacy on the Korean peninsula in the past,” said Mr Abrahamian.

But the fixation on leaflets being sent across the border made the Moon administration look “weak” for clamping down so fast and the Pyongyang’s approach appear “scripted.”