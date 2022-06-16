North Korea announces outbreak of intestinal sickness

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus
Employees spray disinfectant as part of preventative measures against Covid-19 in Pyongyang
North Korea is also battling a Covid outbreak

North Korea says it is dealing with an outbreak of an unidentified intestinal sickness, adding to the strain caused by the spread of Covid-19.

The country's leader, Kim Jong-un, has ordered quarantine measures be implemented, the official KCNA news agency reports.

It said he sent medicine to Haeju city on Wednesday to help patients suffering from the "acute enteric epidemic".

Health experts suspect the illness could be typhoid or cholera.

North Korea declared a state of emergency in May after it said millions of people were experiencing "fever", believed to be untested Covid-19 cases.

It has not reported the number of people affected by the latest sickness outbreak, or elaborated on what the disease is, but enteric refers to the gastrointestinal tract.

"[Kim] stressed the need to contain the epidemic at the earliest date possible by taking a well-knit measure to quarantine the suspected cases to thoroughly curb its spread, confirming cases through epidemiological examination and scientific tests", KCNA said.

An official at South Korea's Unification Ministry handling inter-Korean affairs told Reuters news agency that the government suspects the outbreak to be cholera or typhoid.

South Hwanghae province, where Haeju is located, is North Korea's main agricultural region, which could worsen the country's widespread food shortage.

Pyongyang has been announcing the number of fever patients, but the country lacks Covid testing kits. Many also suspect the government of underreporting new cases.

North Korea reported 26,010 more people with fever symptoms on Thursday, with the total number of fever patients recorded across the country since late April nearing 4.56 million.

The death toll linked to the outbreak is at 73, the government says, but the World Health Organization and others have said they fear the situation is much worse.

North Korea has a dire healthcare system and has turned down international offers of vaccines for its population.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • N. Korea disinfects factory amid COVID outbreak

    STORY: In the video provided by the North's official news agency KCNA, which Reuters cannot independently verify, workers in personal protective suits can be seen spraying disinfectant, checking employee's body temperature, and applying hand sanitizer.A worker in charge of disinfection said disinfection was "key to the anti-epidemic project". North Korea on Wednesday (June 15) reported 29,910 new people with fever symptoms, which brings the total number of cases to 4,532,240 people with similar symptoms since late April, KCNA said.The country has been waging a battle against an unprecedented COVID-19 wave since declaring a state of emergency and imposing a nationwide lockdown last month, fueling concerns over a lack of vaccines and medical and food supplies.

  • Britney Spears’ Wedding Was the Heartwarming Pop Culture Moment We All Needed

    On the new Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are talking all about the peak pop culture moment and why it was so heartwarming to see all these superstar women surround Spears with love.

  • Female Leaders Saved WAY More Lives Than Men During Worst of COVID Pandemic, Says Report

    Loren Elliott/ReutersA new study states what at least half the world’s population knows is obvious: women are better leaders when it comes to solving major crises. A study by the University of Queensland in Australia sifted through reams of data from 91 nations to reach the conclusion that countries with female leaders logged nearly 40 percent fewer deaths from COVID-19 than countries led by men in the first year of the pandemic. “Countries where women were at the head of government outperformed

  • Bitcoin bounces up from $20,000 after the Federal Reserve makes biggest rate hike since 1994

    At one point immediately after the Fed's announcement, bitcoin hit $20,378, then pared losses. But earlier Wednesday, bitcoin slid to $20,133.

  • Here's who teams of Nashville police, mental health workers have served so far, by the numbers

    Nashville is nearing the end of its pilot year of a program that partners police and mental health workers.

  • Investors one-year losses grow to 79% as the stock sheds US$652m this past week

    The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But...

  • Ghislaine Maxwell asks court for sex trafficking sentence of ‘well below’ 20 years

    The disgraced British socialite’s lawyers argued that she was threatened in jail and cannot be made proxy for Jeffrey Epstein

  • Sri Lanka gives government workers extra day off a week

    The announcement comes as the country faces its worst economic crisis in more than 70 years.

  • The Americas’ health watchdog just went on emergency alert over the monkeypox outbreak

    The Pan American Health Organization has activated emergency procedures in response to the global monkeypox outbreak, international health officials said Wednesday.

  • No, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Transgender People Aren’t Causing The Tampon Shortage

    We’ve talked about the formula shortage that has been impacting families with infants and toddlers across the country. Now, tampons are the latest product getting more expensive and increasingly harder to find.

  • 2 arrested in shooting of Phoenix police detective are charged with attempted murder

    Police said Ahmani Gordon, 22, and Aaron Ware, 22, were arrested on suspicion of shooting an officer. The officer was recovering in the hospital.

  • Pfizer says Paxlovid doesn’t help COVID-19 patients unless they are high risk

    Pfizer’s (PFE) COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid isn’t effective for people who are vaccinated and healthy. The company on Tuesday shared updated data from a Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating Paxlovid, saying that the antiviral does not help reduce symptoms in people who are considered “standard risk” for a severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, or death, as had been previously reported. It also said Paxlovid did not have a significant impact on high-risk people who have been vaccinated.

  • Japan hosts military symposium U.S. hopes will help contain China

    Military commanders from Japan, the United States, South Korea, the Philippines and fourteen other countries met in Tokyo this week for a gathering that Washington hopes will help forge cooperation between nations that can help it contain China. The Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium (PALS) was started by the United States in Hawaii in 2015 as it began shifting away from a policy of engaging with China to one that tries to hem in Beijing's influence. "There is no nation that can do it all by themselves, everyone has a piece to offer," Lieutenant General Steven Rudder, Commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific, said in a closing address.

  • A Chinese province may be targeting people through its covid app

    Health Code, China's track-and-trace app, turned red as soon as some disgruntled depositors arrived in Henan province, seeking to reclaim their frozen deposits from their banks.

  • Do you live close enough to a small US airport to have lead exposure? Check our maps

    Quartz has done the first investigation combining lead emissions data at the country's top civil aviation airports with flight paths for small, piston-engine aircraft over affected neighborhoods.

  • China Builds Thousands of Testing Booths to Live With Covid-19, but at What Cost?

    As Beijing struggles to contain a resurgence of new Covid-19 cases, the city has rolled out more than 9,000 testing stations to regularly screen people. WSJ’s Yoko Kubota visits one of them to unpack the costs of China's commitment to its zero-Covid policy. Photo: David Sahay for WSJ

  • Mexico Is Subsidizing 35% of Fuel Costs Thanks to Oil Bonanza

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico is subsidizing about 35% of gasoline’s retail price using funds from its oil windfall, which is having a net neutral effect on public finances, the Finance Ministry’s chief economist said.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are

  • Synagogue challenges Florida abortion law over religion

    A new Florida law prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks with some exceptions violates religious freedom rights of Jews in addition to the state constitution's privacy protections, a synagogue claims in a lawsuit. The lawsuit filed by the Congregation L'Dor Va-Dor of Boynton Beach contends the law that takes effect July 1 violates Jewish teachings, which state abortion “is required if necessary to protect the health, mental or physical well-being of the woman” and for other reasons. The lawsuit is the second challenge to the 15-week abortion ban enacted earlier this year by the Legislature and signed into law by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

  • Ben Stiller Says He Was 'Shook' by Negative  Zoolander 2  Reviews: 'Makes You Question' Things

    The 2016 sequel was released over a decade after the first film premiered in 2001

  • How much George Kittle spends on body to offset physical toll of NFL

    George Kittle is an advocate for adding an additional bye week to the NFL schedule and revealed how much he spends on his body to offset the physical toll of playing in the NFL.