North Korea 'may have used foreign scientists to further its nuclear ambitions'

The launch of the Hwasong-12, an intermediate range ballistic missile in 2017 - KCNA via KNS

North Korea may have been exploiting collaboration with foreign scientists to bypass tough international sanctions and further its nuclear weapons programme, according to a new investigation.

An analysis released by the James Martin Centre for Nonproliferation Studies in Monterey, California, flags at least 100 journals published jointly by North Korean and foreign scientists that have “identifiable significance for dual-use technology, weapons of mass destruction (WMD), or other military purposes.”

The findings, based on scientific journals spanning more than six decades, shed some light on how North Korea could have advanced so rapidly in building its nuclear and missiles technology despite long-running and harsh international penalties to prevent it from doing so.

The large majority of the 1,304 research papers dating from 1956 to April 2018 involve natural sciences, engineering or mathematics, but among the identified “areas of concern or potential concern” are Romanian assistance with uranium purification and GPS-related work with Germany and China.

Most of the research that warrants a closer look involves collaboration with Chinese scientists.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Joshua Pollack, one of the lead authors on the report, highlighted work on the “isolation of high voltage cables” and on automotive technology as apparently “clear-cut” examples of potential breaches of the ban on the transfer of dual-use equipment.

Kim Jong-un speaks to army officers after the testing of a new tactical weapon in November Credit: KCNA/Reuters More

Dual-use in this sense would be any legitimate technology that could also be appropriated to assist the creation of WMD or nuclear reactors.

Joint Chinese and North Korean papers on automotive technology had set off alarm bells as they included a computer system that could make the axels on a truck operate independently, said Mr Pollack.

“That is something that is not associated with an ordinary truck. There are civilian applications for that but in North Korea the obvious use for that is a missile launching vehicle,” he revealed.

Such an extensive analysis of the risks of scientific collaboration with North Korea is rare, but it is not the first time the issue has been raised.

Last year, Ken Kato, director of the Tokyo-based Human Rights in Asia, wrote to the ambassadors of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, urging them to close a legal loophole that allegedly allowed pro-North Korean scientists to remain in sensitive research positions.

Students wear virtual reality goggles during a science class at Pyongyang Teachers' University Credit: Dita Alangkara/AP More