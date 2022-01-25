North Korea appears to have fired cruise missiles

Cynthia Kim and Hyonhee Shin
·2 min read

By Cynthia Kim and Hyonhee Shin

SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired what appeared to be two cruise missiles into the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, days after a flurry of ballistic missile tests.

South Korea's military is assessing the launches to determine the nature of the projectiles, it said.

Such a launch would be its fifth missile test of the year, as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to bolster the military with cutting-edge technology at a time when talks with South Korea and the United States have stalled.

The isolated nation's biggest cluster of missile launches since at least 2019 has prompted an expression of concern from the U.N. secretary general, and the Biden administration has applied new sanctions.

Lee Sang-min, a military expert at the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses say the missile volleys this month look to be aimed at building geopolitical tensions and perhaps push the Biden administration to come up with a new strategy toward North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"Cruise missiles are slower than ballistic missiles and so are regarded as less of a threat, but they hit targets with high precision, something North Korea would continue to develop," said Lee said.

Cruise missile launches by the North are not banned under United Nations sanctions imposed on Pyongyang, which has defied international condemnation and conducted four rounds of ballistic missile tests, the most recent on Jan. 17.

China and Russia have pushed the U.N. Security Council to remove a ban on Pyongyang's exports of statues, seafood and textiles, and raise a refined petroleum imports cap.

North Korea has said it is open to talks, but only if the United States and others drop "hostile policies" such as sanctions and military drills.

(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill and Gerry Doyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How Much Of D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4) Do Insiders Own?

    Every investor in D4t4 Solutions Plc ( LON:D4T4 ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large...

  • Are Institutions Heavily Invested In The Berkeley Group Holdings plc's (LON:BKG) Shares?

    The big shareholder groups in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc ( LON:BKG ) have power over the company. Large companies...

  • 4 accused of scheme to smuggle 'military-grade firepower' to Mexico’s bloodiest cartel

    Four U.S. suspects were arrested in a smuggling scheme to export machine guns, assault rifles and hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition to a Mexican

  • China Lets In Most of the Australian Coal Stranded at Its Ports

    (Bloomberg) -- Most of the Australian coal used by steelmakers that was being held at Chinese ports in the wake of Beijing’s import ban has now been cleared, according to local research firm Fengkuang Coal Logistics, although there’s no sign that the halt on new shipments will be lifted.Most Read from BloombergStocks Sink in Risk-Off Day While Treasuries Climb: Markets WrapCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueUAE Repels New Attack as Yemen’s Houthis Vow More to ComeMorgan Sta

  • Ukrainian Americans in Minnesota keeping close eye on escalating tensions from Russia

    People in Minneapolis with roots in Ukraine are worried as tensions escalate between their home county and Russia.

  • WTI Crude Oil Setting Up for Steep Break under $80.56

    The direction of the March WTI crude oil market into the close on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the pivot at $84.94.

  • Mindfulness expert Jay Shetty shares tips to improve overall mental health

    ​Bestselling author Jay Shetty joins "CBS Mornings" to share steps people can take to improve mental health and use meditation in daily life. He also reveals details on his new partnership with Calm, an app that helps overall mental wellness.

  • Stone-throwing Israeli settlers attack Palestinian village

    Israeli settlers drove through a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank on Monday, throwing rocks through the windows of vehicles and businesses and injuring a teenager, a Palestinian official said. On Friday, settlers attacked Palestinians and Israeli peace activists in the West Bank and set a car on fire. The Israeli military confirmed the incident on Monday, saying the Israelis had caused “significant damage" and that police have opened an investigation.

  • S. Korean officials say North Korea tested cruise missiles

    North Korea on Tuesday test-fired two suspected cruise missiles in its fifth round of weapons launches this month, South Korean military officials said, as it displays its military might amid pandemic-related difficulties and a prolonged freeze in nuclear negotiations with the United States. One official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, citing department rules, said South Korean and U.S. intelligence officials were analyzing the launches, but didn't provide further details. Another military official, who requested anonymity over similar reasons, said the tests were conducted from an inland area, but didn’t specify where.

  • Japan panel to approve widening of COVID curbs

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan is set to more than double the number of regions under enhanced coronavirus curbs on Tuesday, even as it sought to modify strategies to contend with the infectious Omicron variant that has fueled record numbers of cases. A government health panel signed off on an expansion of tougher counter-measures in 18 additional regions, among them the western prefectures of Osaka and Kyoto. Japan logged more than 44,000 new cases on Monday, a tally by public broadcaster NHK showed.

  • Ukraine crisis: Joe Biden prepares troops to face down Russian invasion threat

    Joe Biden, the US president, was preparing to send thousands of US troops to eastern Europe and the Baltic states on Monday to deter a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • As heat becomes more extreme, California outlines plan to keep people safe

    The Coachella Valley experienced record-breaking high temperatures last summer, including both the hottest June and July on record in Palm Springs.

  • Pope Benedict: I Did Know About Priest Who Molested 23 Boys

    Sven Hoppe/Vatican Pool via ReutersThe retired Pope Benedict XVI has come forward with an unusual confession. Rather than sticking with a highly contested denial that he knew nothing about the scores of predatory priests who were moved around German parishes when he was in charge of the Munich diocese, he now says he did know about at least one of them. In a statement issued over the weekend first to German media outlets and then to the Catholic News Agency, Benedict’s personal secretary Georg G

  • 'Off to Canada': India's jobs crisis exasperates its youth

    Srijan Upadhyay supplied fried snacks to small eateries and roadside stalls in the poor eastern Indian state of Bihar before COVID-19 lockdowns forced most of his customers to close down, many without paying what they owed him. With his business crippled, the 31-year-old IT undergraduate this month travelled to Rajpura town in Punjab state to meet with consultants who promised him a work visa for Canada. "There are not enough jobs for us here, and whenever government vacancies come up, we hear of cheating, leaking of test papers," Upadhyay said, waiting in the lounge of Blue Line consultants.

  • Homeland Security warns that Russia could launch cyberattack against US

    A DHS bulletin warns Russia could launch a cyberattack against U.S. targets due to Washington’s response to its potential invasion of Ukraine

  • California Authorities Positively Identify Remains Of Missing Woman Who Vanished In 1977

    More than 44 years after a 27-year-old woman mysteriously vanished in California, authorities have positively identified her “partial skeletal remains.” The remains, including a skull, were discovered in 1986—nine years after she vanished—by a survey crew along an embankment of the Ortega Highway in Lake Elsinore, but at the time authorities were unable to positively identify the victim, who had been shot in the head, according to a statement from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

  • U.S. could send troops to Eastern Europe amid Ukraine standoff with Russia: report

    The New York Times reported that President Joe Biden is considering sending troops, aircraft and warship amid a standoff with Russia over Ukraine.

  • One Canadian's take on Florida's pandemic response

    A Canadian journalist who vacationed in Florida and then made fun of the Sunshine State has stirred up a social media hornet's nest of debates about individual liberty and government mandates."While Quebec is in full confinement mode, Florida is Cowboyland, where you barely know COVID is happening, despite much higher new case and hospitalization rates than ours," writes columnist Josh Freed in the Montreal Gazette. "It's lunacy by Canadian standards, but an eye-opening experience."Get market ne

  • U.S. combat jet crashes in South China Sea exercise, 7 hurt

    A U.S. Navy F35C Lightning II combat jet conducting exercises in the South China Sea crashed while trying to land on the deck of an American aircraft carrier, injuring seven sailors, the military said. The pilot was recovered by a military helicopter and is in stable condition. Two American carrier strike groups with more than 14,000 sailors and marines are conducting exercises in the South China Sea, which the military says is to demonstrate the “U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Joint Force's ability to deliver a powerful maritime force.”

  • For sale: CIA ‘black site’ where terror suspects were tortured in Lithuania

    Government prepares to sell barn known as Project No 2 or Detention Site Violet, which has windowless, soundproof rooms An aerial view of a building used by the CIA to house prisoners in Vilnius, Lithuania. Photograph: Janis Laizans/Reuters A menacing steel barn outside the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius where CIA terror suspects were once held in solitary confinement, subjected to constant light and high-intensity noise, is soon to go on the market. The government’s real estate fund, which handl