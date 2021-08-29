North Korea appears to have restarted nuclear reactor, IAEA says

FILE PHOTO - A North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva
·2 min read

VIENNA (Reuters) - North Korea appears to have restarted a nuclear reactor that is widely believed to have produced plutonium for nuclear weapons, the U.N. atomic watchdog has said in an annual report.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has had no access to North Korea since Pyongyang expelled its inspectors in 2009. The country then pressed ahead with its nuclear weapons programme and soon resumed nuclear testing. Its last nuclear test was in 2017.

The IAEA now monitors North Korea from afar, largely through satellite imagery.

"There were no indications of reactor operation from early December 2018 to the beginning of July 2021," the IAEA report said of the 5-megawatt reactor at Yongbyon, a nuclear complex at the heart of North Korea's nuclear programme.

"However, since early July 2021, there have been indications, including the discharge of cooling water, consistent with the operation of the reactor."

The IAEA issues the report annually before a meeting of its member states, posting it online with no announcement. The report https://www.iaea.org/sites/default/files/gc/gc65-22.pdf was dated Friday.

The IAEA said in June there were indications at Yongbyon of possible reprocessing work to separate plutonium from spent reactor fuel that could be used in nuclear weapons.

Friday's report said the duration of that apparent work - five months, from mid-February to early July - suggested a full batch of spent fuel was handled, in contrast to the shorter time needed for waste treatment or maintenance.

"The new indications of the operation of the 5MW(e) reactor and the Radiochemical (reprocessing) Laboratory are deeply troubling," it said.

There were indications "for a period of time" that what is suspected to be a uranium enrichment plant at Yongbyon was not in operation, it said. There were also indications of mining and concentration activities at a uranium mine and plant at Pyongsan, it added.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • CNN Mocks Trump Over Wild Account Of Maybe Talking To Taliban Leader Who 'Screamed'

    “He asked me one question, and I’d rather not repeat that question, because it’s a very scary question,” said former President Donald Trump.

  • U.S., 97 other countries announce deal with Taliban to keep evacuating allies after Aug. 31

    The United States, along with 97 other countries, announced Sunday that they had reached an agreement with the Taliban to allow them to continue to get Afghan allies out of the country after the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline. Why it matters: "We are all committed to ensuring that our citizens, nationals and residents, employees, Afghans who have worked with us and those who are at risk can continue to travel freely to destinations outside Afghanistan," the joint statement said.Stay on top of the l

  • Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled Kabul so quickly fearing execution by the Taliban that aides who returned from a lunch break wondered where he'd gone

    Ghani was told, falsely, that Taliban militants had entered the presidential palace and were searching for him, the Washington Post reported.

  • MAGA Election Clerk Tina Peters Accused of Not Counting Ballots in Local Races

    McKenzie Lange/The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel via APSeated onstage at the most-hyped election conspiracy event of the year, the clerk of Mesa County, Colorado, Tina Peters, described herself as a crusader for election security.“I’ve looked at it objectively,” Peters said of supposed issues in election data during her speech at MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s “Cyber Symposium” this month. “There’s some discrepancies there that I cannot deny, and I tell people, ‘I cannot unsee some of these things.

  • Wedding certificate and cell phone: How a U.S. veteran's wife fled Afghanistan

    Whipped by the Taliban and shoved from behind by other desperate Afghans, marriage certificate in hand, Sharifa Afzali thrust her cell phone at the U.S. soldier barring the Kabul airport gate. On the other end was her husband, a U.S. Army veteran in Oklahoma. "And by the grace of God, he let my wife and my interpreter through," Wright recounted to Reuters.

  • California Marine Nicole Gee, 23, who cradled baby at Kabul airport, killed in Afghanistan attack

    Gee, who was recently promoted to sergeant, was part of the U.S. military contingent helping evacuate people at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

  • Rival faction in Philippines' ruling party tries to oust Duterte from chairman role

    A row between rival factions in the Philippines's ruling party escalated on Sunday when a group led by boxing star Emmanuel Pacquiao tried to remove President Rodrigo Duterte from his role as party chairman by electing their own. Refusing to recognise the decision, Duterte's supporters said he was still chairman and branded the other faction as "pretenders and attention seekers". Pacquiao, Duterte and their respective supporters have been trying to wrest control of the PDP-Laban party ahead of elections in May by unilaterally electing their own members to leading party roles.

  • Alamogordo residents react to resettlement of Afghan refugees at Holloman Air Force Base

    Alamogordo residents react to resettlement of Afghan refugees at Holloman Air Force Base

  • Trump's D.C. Hotel Permanently Bans Forbes Reporter After ... Wait For It ... Taking Photos

    Zach Everson has long tracked the lobbyists, Republicans and foreign government reps who have spent big at the hotel to wrangle favors from the former president.

  • US handed out blank copies of visas in Afghanistan, setting terrorists up: Ex-FBI agent

    A former FBI special agent who tracked counterterrorism cases warned that terrorists in Afghanistan stand a high chance of being able to walk right onto U.S.-bound planes as a result of the Biden administration's dissemination of blank visa papers throughout the country.

  • Trump's niece says he will run for president in 2024, but there will be no Trump political dynasty because his children lack charisma

    Mary Trump, Donald Trump's estranged niece, told Insider that her uncle's considerable charisma had not been inherited by Ivanka, Eric, or Donald Jr.

  • Oregon counties request trucks for bodies as deaths climb

    The death toll from COVID-19 in Oregon is climbing so rapidly in some counties that the state has organized delivery of one refrigerated truck to hold the bodies and is sending a second one, the state emergency management department said Saturday. Tillamook County Emergency Director Gordon McCraw wrote in his request to the state that the county's sole funeral home “is now consistently at or exceeding their capacity” of nine bodies. The refrigerated truck arrived in the county on Friday, loaned by Klamath County, Doan said in a telephone interview.

  • Top Iran security official says Biden illegally threatened Tehran

    DUBAI (Reuters) -A top Iranian security official accused U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday of illegally threatening Iran after he said he may consider other options if nuclear diplomacy with Tehran fails. "The emphasis on using 'other options' against (Iran) amounts to threatening another country illegally and establishes Iran's right to reciprocate ... against 'available options'," Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said on Twitter. Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in White House talks on Friday he was putting "diplomacy first" to try to rein in Iran's nuclear programme, but that if negotiations fail he would be prepared to turn to other unspecified options.

  • 'Several hundred' Americans are unsure whether to leave Afghanistan, US officials say

    State Department spokesman Ned Price says some Americans have changed their minds multiple times a day about leaving Afghanistan.

  • Lindsey Graham repeats impeachment call for former friend Joe Biden

    Republican accuses president of ignoring advice on AfghanistanBiden rebuffed Graham in call explaining Trump supportOpinion: Lindsey Graham, reverse ferret Lindsey Graham answers questions from reporters while on his way to a vote on Capitol Hill. Photograph: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/REX/Shutterstock Lindsey Graham has repeated his call for Joe Biden to be impeached over the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying the president “ignored sound advice” and has “been this way for 40 years”.

  • Covid spike reignites sovereignty debate among Native Hawaiians

    The crises of Covid-19 and over-tourism have brought attention to a contentious decades-old campaign for federal recognition of a Native Hawaiian government.

  • Hellish living conditions are the new Kabul reality

    Trash heaps throughout the city, feces on sidewalks, and armed guards at every street corner to hand out beatings — welcome to the new Kabul.

  • Trump speaks to radio silence from John Durham

    Former President Donald Trump says he hasn't heard a peep from special counsel John Durham as he wraps up his yearslong investigation into the origins and conduct of the Russia inquiry.

  • Iran appoints ex-roads minister as head of nuclear agency

    Iran's president on Sunday appointed a new director of the country's nuclear department, state TV reported, replacing the nation's most prominent nuclear scientist with a U.N.-sanctioned minister who has no reported experience in nuclear energy but ties to the defense ministry. Iran's newly elected hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi chose Mohammad Eslami, a 64-year-old civil engineer who previously oversaw the country's road network, to lead Iran’s civilian nuclear program and serve as one of several vice presidents.

  • Kevin McCarthy Accused of Trying to ‘Destabilize’ Democracy With Biden Afghanistan Criticism (Video)

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was accused Saturday by a former spokesperson for Republican lawmakers of wanting to plunge the U.S. into the type of crisis currently gripping Afghanistan with his constant attacks on President Biden. During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Weekends With Alex Witt” on Saturday, Kurt Bardella launched into a fiery tirade against McCarthy and other prominent conservatives who have chosen to forget the chaos of Donald Trump’s presidency. “This isn’t the tested leaders