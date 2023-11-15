North Korea’s armed forces report progress in developing solid-fuel engines for ICBMs

North Korea has declared successful trials of recently developed solid-fuel engines for a novel medium-range intercontinental ballistic missile or ICBM, the state news agency KCNA has reported.

The tests focused on evaluating the technical characteristics of high-thrust solid-fuel engines.

Read also: Russia might provide nuclear tech to North Korea in exchange for military aid, warns Blinken

“The first and second-stage ground jet tests of the engines were very successful, once again clearly confirming the reliability and stability of the already developed design and production technologies of high-thrust solid-fuel engines of the Korean type,” the report said.

North Korea highlighted that these trials would accelerate the development of the new ICBM type. They underscored the importance of the tests in bolstering the strategic offensive capabilities of the country’s armed forces, which they claim, “confront a serious and unstable security situation and a harsh military conspiracy among its enemies.”

Read also: Don’t be concerned over one million artillery shells North Korea sent Russia, only 4% are in working condition – Dykyi

Pyongyang attempted to launch a military reconnaissance satellite into low Earth orbit on May 29, but the mission ended in failure.

Then, on May 31, under the cover of a space satellite launch, North Korea appeared to test a long-range intercontinental ballistic missile. The missile was launched from North Korean territory and landed in the Yellow Sea, approximately 200 kilometers from the South Korean island of Eocheong.

The South Korean military confirmed the incident, pointing to a probable attempt by North Korea to refine its ballistic missile technology.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine