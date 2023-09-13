North Korea began supplying Russia with ammunition weeks ago — Budanov

Russia is already receiving 122mm and 152mm artillery shells as well as Grad rockets from North Korea, Ukrainian Defense Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov told NV on Sept. 13.

Budanov said the shipments began a month and a half ago.

His comment comes as Kim Jong Un is visiting Russia for talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. According to Western media reports, Moscow wants to negotiate with Pyongyang about supplies of ammunition in exchange for technology and oil.

“A month and a half ago the agreement was made and shipments from North Korea began,” said Budanov.

“Unfortunately for us, North Korea is a major arms producer, able to manufacture them in large quantities — something Russia can’t match.”

In Budanov’s assessment, Russia getting ammunition from North Korea will negatively impact the war for Ukraine, alleviating the artillery shell shortages Russian troops currently experience.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine