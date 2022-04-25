North Korea begins military parade amid revived tensions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KIM TONG-HYUNG and HYUNG-JIN KIM
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kim Jong-un
    Kim Jong-un
    General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and 3rd Supreme leader of North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea began a much-anticipated military parade in its capital on Monday to mark the 90th anniversary of its army’s founding, with outside experts saying it was likely to display powerful missiles and other weapons capable of targeting the United States and its allies.

South Korea’s military said the march began late Monday evening in Pyongyang after a pre-parade ceremony. It didn’t immediately provide other details, such as whether North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was present.

NK News, a North Korea-focused news site, cited unidentified sources as saying that 12 illuminated flying objects, possibly drones or helicopters, were seen in the sky above Pyongyang, followed by the sounds of fireworks.

In past parades, North Korea has often displayed newly built nuclear-capable missiles and goose-stepping soldiers in an attempt to intimidate its rivals and bolster internal unity. Kim has also given speeches highlighting his commitment to boosting the armed forces to cope with what he calls U.S. hostility.

The parade comes as Kim is reviving nuclear brinkmanship aimed at forcing the United States to accept North Korea as a nuclear power and remove crippling economic sanctions. Analysts say North Korea is exploiting a favorable environment to push forward its weapons program as the United Nations Security Council remains divided over Russia’s war in Ukraine. Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have been stalled since 2019 because of disagreements over the potential easing of U.S.-led sanctions in exchange for North Korean disarmament steps. Kim has stuck to his goals of simultaneously developing nuclear weapons and the country's dismal economy in face of international pressure and has shown no willingness to fully surrender a nuclear arsenal he sees as his biggest guarantee of survival. North Korea has conducted 13 rounds of weapons tests this year, including its first flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile since 2017. There are also signs that North Korea is rebuilding tunnels at a nuclear testing ground that was last active in 2017, possibly in preparation for a resumption of testing. It could also conduct a banned launch of a long-range rocket to put a spy satellite into orbit or test-fly missiles over Japan, experts say. North Korean state media did not immediately report the parade. Earlier Monday, official newspapers ran editorials calling for stronger public support of Kim.

“The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un is the symbol of the mightiness of our party, state and revolutionary armed forces and the representative of their great dignity,” the main Rodong Sinmun newspaper said in an editorial. “All happiness and rosy future lie in following the respected General Secretary Kim Jong Un.”

North Korea’s recently tested weapons are potentially capable of striking the U.S. homeland as well as South Korea and Japan. The North has spent much of the past three years focusing on expanding its short-range arsenal targeting South Korea as nuclear negotiations with the United States stalled.

Kim’s aggressive military push could also be motivated by domestic politics since he doesn’t otherwise have significant accomplishments to show to his people as he marks a decade in power. He failed to win badly needed sanctions relief from his diplomacy with former U.S. President Donald Trump, and the COVID-19 pandemic unleashed further shocks to the country's broken economy, forcing him to acknowledge last year that North Korea was facing its “worst-ever situation.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea stages nighttime military parade - S.Korea military source

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea staged a widely anticipated nighttime military parade on Monday, a South Korean military source said, marking the anniversary of its army's founding with a display expected to include the nuclear-armed country's latest weapons. Thousands of troops have been practicing for weeks, commercial satellite imagery showed, and the parade comes after North Korea resumed testing of its intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) last month for the first time since 2017. South Korea's Yonhap news agency earlier reported that North Korea was conducting the parade after sundown, citing unnamed military sources.

  • North Korea boasts of 'invincible power' world cannot ignore ahead of holiday

    North Korean state media on Sunday trumpeted how the country has gained an "invincible power that the world cannot ignore and no one can touch" under Kim Jong Un, an apparent reference to its nuclear weapons, as Pyongyang prepares for a military holiday. Monday will mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army, and international monitors say North Korea may stage a major military parade or conduct other weapons displays. North Korea has conducted an unprecedented flurry of ballistic missile tests this year, and American and South Korean officials say there are signs it could resume nuclear weapons testing for the first time since 2017.

  • U.S., Allies Lobby to Get Ukraine to G-20 Summit Alongside Putin

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is among nations pressing Indonesia to include Ukraine as a guest at the Group of 20 summit in November, frustrated at Jakarta’s refusal to withdraw an invitation for Russian President Vladimir Putin.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Decli

  • EU chief to seek closer military, trade and tech ties on India visit

    The European Union's chief executive will seek to increase sales of European military equipment to India and relaunch talks on a free trade deal when she meets India's prime minister in New Delhi on Monday, a senior EU official said. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's visit is part of Western efforts to encourage India to reduce its ties to Russia after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and follows a trip last week by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "There are a whole host of Western leaders reaching out to India right now to see what alternatives we can provide," the senior EU official said.

  • China promotes coal in setback for efforts to cut emissions

    China is promoting coal-fired power as the ruling Communist Party tries to revive a sluggish economy, prompting warnings Beijing is setting back efforts to cut climate-changing carbon emissions from the biggest global source. China is one of the biggest investors in wind and solar, but jittery leaders called for more coal-fired power after economic growth plunged last year and shortages caused blackouts and factory shutdowns.

  • Biden to welcome Stanley Cup winners Tampa Bay Lightning to White House

    U.S. President Joe Biden will welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to the White House on Monday to celebrate the National Hockey League team's back-to-back Stanley Cup championships, as he and his fellow Democrats battle with the Republican governor running the team's home state of Florida. Monday's visit will be Tampa Bay team's first-ever visit to the White House to celebrate a Stanley Cup championship win. The team was unable to visit the White House earlier to celebrate their 2020 and 2021 wins due to COVID-19 concerns.

  • Women protest in Mexico City over killings, disappearances

    Hundreds of women are protesting in Mexico City following the horrifying death of an 18-year-old in the northern city of Monterrey

  • Far-right Le Pen plots parliament win after loss to Macron

    French far-right leader Marine Le Pen gathered her party’s troops on Monday, not to mourn her loss a day earlier in the French presidential election but to plot out how to orchestrate a victory in June's parliamentary vote and capture a majority of seats in the National Assembly. Centrist President Emmanuel Macron beat her 58.5% to 41.5% to win reelection Sunday but Le Pen produced her highest-ever level of support in her three attempts to become France's leader. Le Pen called a national bureau meeting of her far-right National Rally party on Monday.

  • Buffett to auction off one last private lunch for charity

    The world's most expensive lunch will go on sale again this spring when investor Warren Buffett auctions off a private meal to raise money for a California homeless charity one last time. Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway’s CEO, held the lunch auction once a year for 20 years before the pandemic began to raise money for the Glide Foundation, which helps the homeless in San Francisco.

  • Full interview: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan”

    Watch the full version of an interview with Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, that aired April 24, 2022, on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan.”

  • Holy Fire lights up Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre

    With processions, chants and ululations, thousands of Christian Palestinians and pilgrims celebrated the Holy Fire ceremony at Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Saturday, the first to be held since Israel imposed new restrictions on attendance. After hours of anticipation from the crowd, Jerusalem's Greek Orthodox patriarch entered the tomb where Christians believe Jesus was buried and emerged carrying a lighted candle - without the aid of matches. Within seconds, the light spread across the darkened church that is revered by Christians as the site of Jesus's crucifixion, burial and resurrection.

  • Outrage over death of Mexican female teenager

    STORY: Carrying white balloons and singing hymns, the friends and family of Debanhi Escobar took part in her funeral procession on Saturday.The Mexican teenager is one of the latest victims of the country's crisis of violence against women.The eighteen-year-old student's body was found in northern Mexico on Thursday, submerged in a cistern inside the grounds of a motel near where she was last seen alive.She had been missing since April the 9th, last seen standing next to a highway near the city of Monterrey.The state attorney general said on Friday that the cause of death was a contusion to the skull.At the funeral, Mario Escobar said his daughter's corpse had been "beaten and strangled."He has also accused authorities of mishandling the investigation.“The state attorney general Rodolfo Salinas states there is no crime because he says there is no crime. Because the affected person (Debanhi Escobar) is not present, I told him, the affected person is here. Do you want me to take her dead body so that I can press charges? If that is not a crime and he denies imposing a sentence.”The case has sparked new anguish and outrage over gender violence in Mexico.On Friday, hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Monterrey to demand justice for her killing.They blocked a highway in a downtown area of the city, and held a silent protest.In Mexico, an average of ten women a day are killed, and tens of thousands more are missing. Debanhi's death came amid a spate of disappearances of women in the state of Nuevo Leon. Since the start of this year, at least 26 women and girls have disappeared, and six more - including Debanhi - have been found dead after being reported missing.

  • London and Washington begin two days of trade talks

    The UK on Monday began two days of talks with the United States, hoping for progress to secure a coveted post-Brexit free trade deal.

  • OSCE says members of its Ukraine monitoring mission ‘deprived of their liberty’

    The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said on Saturday that it is working to facilitate the release of members of its special monitoring mission in Ukraine amid concerns that they have been “deprived of their liberty.” “The OSCE is extremely concerned that a number of [OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine] national…

  • Photo examples of some of the math textbooks Florida says it found 'problematic' in K-12

    The Florida Department of Education released these images of material it found 'problematic' in the math K-12 textbooks for public school students.

  • Here's Why Semiconductor Sales Are Booming While the Rest of Tech Slows Down

    Inflation, war, and surging interest rates have pummeled the market of late, especially tech stocks. Despite the dim view of many investors, semiconductor sales are booming right now. Not only that, but based on recent industry commentary, the strength should continue for the next couple of years, despite what the overall economy might do.

  • Port of Rotterdam feels impact of sanctions on Russia

    Europe's biggest port Rotterdam said that goods throughput fell by 1.5% in the first quarter as trade was hit by the impact of sanctions on Russia, and it expects the conflict in Ukraine to hit volumes for the full year. In 2021, 30% of oil imports via Rotterdam were from Russia, while 25% of its liquefied natural gas imports came from Russia and 20% of coal that arrived in the Dutch port. The Port of Rotterdam said it was too early to judge how much volumes from Russia had fallen but "by now in virtually all sectors the impact is visible from the sanctions and the decisions by individual companies not to do business with Russia."

  • German ex-Chancellor Schroeder urged to leave Scholz party

    The co-leader of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party said Monday that former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, whose ties to the Russian energy industry have left him increasingly isolated at home, should leave the party. Asked whether Schroeder should leave the party, Esken replied: “He should.”

  • Outrage in México after missing girl, Debanhi Escobar, found dead

    “This, this intervention is short-lived, it goes away, but our daughters, our relatives, our sisters do not return, that is not temporary.”

  • GOP lawmakers helped Meadows, other Trump aides on strategy to overturn 2020 election: court filing

    The evidence was revealed in an 11th-hour court filing by the Jan. 6 committee asking a federal judge to enforce its subpoena of Mark Meadows.