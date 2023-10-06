North Korea begins supplying Russia with artillery — report

North Korea has decided to start providing Russia with artillery for its war against Ukraine, CBS News reported on Oct. 6, citing an unnamed U.S. official.

“It was not immediately clear whether the transfer is part of a new, long-term supply chain or a more limited consignment, or what North Korea is getting in return for the weapons,” the report reads.

North Korea's support, it seems, culminated at last month's summit in Russia when Kim Jong Un traveled by train to meet personally with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Many expected Kim to ask Putin for money and food to support North Korea's economy in exchange for his support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as weapons and missile technology.

On Sept. 13th, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traveled to Russia by armored train. In Vladivostok, he met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and wished him "victory" in the war.

The North Korean dictator also met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who drove him to Knevichi airport. According to Reuters, there Kim was shown Kinzhal missiles, which Russia is using against Ukraine.

Kim Jong Un’s visit to Russia took place against the backdrop of Western media reports about North Korea's readiness to provide Russia with weapons and ammunition for its war against Ukraine. The Kremlin, of course, stated that Russia had not signed any military agreements with North Korea.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, North Korea started supplying Russia with ammunition since August.

