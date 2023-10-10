North Korea blames Israel for causing bloodshed in Gaza

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean state media on Tuesday blamed Israel for causing bloodshed in Gaza, weighing in the military clashes between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas for the first time.

Rodong Sinmun, a ruling Workers' Party mouthpiece, published a brief article on the conflict and casualties, citing foreign media.

"The international community claims that this clash was the result of Israel's constant criminal acts against the Palestinian people, and that the fundamental way out is to build an independent Palestinian state," the newspaper said.

The violence, which has killed more than 1,500 people, prompted international declarations of support for Israel and appeals for an end to the fighting and protection of civilians after a devastating weekend attack by Hamas.

Hamas has threatened to execute an Israeli captive every time Israel bombs a Palestinian home without warning, amid fears of a ground assault by Israel, which called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists and imposed a blockade on Gaza.

North Korean state media has often argued against Western views, especially of the United States, on international issues.

On Monday, state media condemned "hostile forces inside and outside Syria" for a recent drone attack that caused many casualties in the country, calling it a terrorist attempt to overthrow the regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin. Editing by Gerry Doyle)