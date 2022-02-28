North Korea blames Ukraine crisis on 'hegemonic high-handedness' of U.S

Russian military operation against Ukraine continues
Hyonhee Shin
·2 min read

By Hyonhee Shin

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea broke its silence on Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Monday, blaming the "hegemonic policy" and "high-handedness" of the United States and the West.

Ceasefire talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials began on the Belarusian border on Monday as Moscow faced U.S.-led economic sanctions four days after its invasion of Ukraine, which has been roundly denounced in the West.

In its first official statement on Russia's attack, the North Korean Foreign Ministry said that the West was guilty of "abuse of power".

"The root cause of the Ukraine crisis totally lies in the hegemonic policy of the U.S. and the West, which enforce themselves in high-handedness and abuse of power against other countries," the North's official KCNA news agency said, citing an unnamed foreign ministry spokesperson.

The dispatch came just a day after North Korea, engaged in stalled denuclearisation talks with the United States, fired a missile in what could be its first test after a record number of launches in January.

Washington has called for a resumption of talks on dismantling Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programmes, but North Korea has rejected the overtures, demanding U.S. "hostile policy" and "double standards" be dropped.

Pyongyang has also threatened to restart testing its longer-range missiles and even nuclear weapons.

The United States has vowed to introduce export controls designed to cut Russia off from semiconductors and other advanced technology crucial to its weapons development and biotechnology, and block some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments system.

North Korea accused Washington and its allies of "ignoring Russia's reasonable and legitimate demands" for guaranteeing legally backed security assurances.

They "systematically undercut the European security environment by pursuing the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's expansion towards the east, including blatantly deploying attack weapons systems," KCNA said.

"The reality proves once again that as long as the U.S. unilateral and double-dealing policy that threatens a sovereign country's peace and safety exists, there will never be peace in the world."

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine heavyweight to Europe: "We need your help now"

    Wladimir Klitschko, the Ukrainian former boxer and brother of Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, delivered a message to western Europe requesting urgent help to defend his country. “They are killing us, they are shelling us with rockets and destroying us,” Klitschko says, making the case that help is needed to stop the fighting in Ukraine so that it "does not come knocking on your doors."

  • Rick Steves Cancels Tours to Russia in Powerful Message to Travelers

    "Russia's aggressive action is heartbreaking for the death, suffering, and economic turmoil it will cause in Ukraine and, indirectly at least, beyond."

  • Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zinchenko set to return for Man City against Peterborough

    Pep Guardiola described the full-back as ‘a magnificent player (who) needs to play football’.

  • Sleepless night, dawn of a new world: Iowans with family, friends in Ukraine watch as Russia attacks

    Two people who work at Iowa State University and have deep connections with people in Ukraine watched as Russian forces began their nationwide assault.

  • North Korea fires ballistic missile in resumption of testing

    North Korea launched a ballistic missile into the sea on Sunday, its neighbors said, in a resumption of weapons tests that came as the United States and its allies are focused on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The missile launch was the eighth of its kind this year.

  • Ukraine conflict: Nigeria condemns treatment of Africans

    Nigeria condemns reports that citizens of African countries have been stopped from leaving Ukraine.

  • U.S., allies weigh oil reserves release as IEA to meet - sources

    The United States and its allies are weighing an oil reserve release amid soaring prices and concern about supplies after Russia invaded Ukraine, an OPEC+ source and a senior industry source told Reuters. Oil prices have hit the highest since 2014 following the invasion, as a result of which Western allies have imposed sanctions on Russia and blocked some Russian banks from a global payments system, which could cause disruption to its oil exports. The International Energy Agency, the Paris-based body which represents mostly industrialised nations, will hold an extraordinary ministerial meeting on Tuesday, the agency's head Fatih Birol said.

  • International banks put Russian sanctions into action

    British banking group HSBC, France's Societe Generale and South Korean lenders are winding down relationships with a host of Russian banks, as they put Western sanctions against Russia into practice. The United States, Britain, Europe and Canada announced new sanctions on Russia on Saturday - including blocking certain banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system - following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. An advisory notice from HSBC, seen by Reuters, told staff how they should apply the new global sanctions on Russia.

  • UAE not taking sides in Ukraine conflict, senior official says

    The comment, posted by Anwar Gargash on Twitter, comes after the UAE abstained to vote on Friday on a draft United Nations Security Council resolution deploring Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. It did not pass because of Russia's veto.

  • Palantir scores $34M order for Army data platform

    The Department of Defense in February 2020 named Palantir and BAE Systems as competitors on a $823 million contract to upgrade the Army’s facet of the Distributed Common Ground System.

  • Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes didn’t like ‘overrated’ chant directed at Auburn

    Rick Barnes took offense to the 'overrated' chant in Saturday's game against Auburn.

  • N.Korea resumes missile tests with first launch in a month

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile on Sunday, military officials in South Korea and Japan said, in what would be the first test since the nuclear-armed country conducted a record number of launches in January. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that North Korea had fired a suspected ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast from a location near Sunan, where Pyongyang's international airport is located. The airport has been the site of missile tests, including a pair of short-range ballistic missiles fired on Jan. 16.

  • Ukrainian brewery switches from beer to Molotov cocktails

    In an industrial part of western Ukraine's main city Lviv, employees at the Pravda brewery have responded to the Russian invasion by switching from producing beer to Molotov cocktails.

  • Kremlin website goes down as Russian TV channels ‘hacked to play Ukrainian songs’

    Hacking collective Anonymous announced it was ‘at war with Russia’ hours before the outage

  • Russia And Ukraine Begin Negotiations

    More than 350 Ukrainians have died since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of the country.

  • Ruble plummets as sanctions bite, sending Russians to banks

    Ordinary Russians faced the prospect of higher prices and crimped foreign travel as Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine sent the ruble plummeting, leading uneasy people to line up at banks and ATMs on Monday in a country that has seen more than one currency disaster in the post-Soviet era. The Russian currency plunged about 30% against the U.S. dollar after Western nations announced moves to block some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system and to restrict Russia's use of its massive foreign currency reserves. The exchange rate later recovered ground after swift action by Russia's central bank.

  • New platforms for workers pop up as Americans sign on to the Great Resignation

    There's a growing opportunity for digital-talent platforms that can provide regular projects for independent workers and high-caliber talent that companies can access as needed.

  • Norway's sovereign wealth fund to vote against Apple management's pay plan

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will vote against ratification of tech giant Apple Inc's management remuneration plan after an advisory firm urged investors to act, the fund's manager said on Sunday. The Norwegian fund owns 1.03% of Apple's shares, making it the company's eighth largest shareholder, according to Refinitiv data. Chief Executive Tim Cook's pay in 2021 was 1,447 times that of the average Apple employee, a company filing on Jan. 7 showed, fuelled by stock awards that helped him earn a total of $98.7 million.

  • World Bank president says the Russian people could feel effects of sanctions on central bank

    David Malpass, the president of the World Bank, says sanctions against Russia's central bank could "really have an effect on Russia and the people."

  • Why are gas bills so high and what's the energy price cap?

    Electricity and gas bills for a typical household will go up £693 a year in April.