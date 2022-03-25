North Korea broadcasts dramatic, movie-style video of Kim Jong-un overseeing ICBM launch

North Korea’s most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch yet featured a dramatic, Hollywood-style film of Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un and his military officials as they oversaw its success.



The 15-minute segment was aired on state television on Friday afternoon to highlight the importance of the launch for Kim. The stylized action movie-like video featured the North Korean leader and military officials walking in slow-motion with the missile behind them.





Also in slow-motion, one scene shows Kim removing his black sunglasses and checking his watch before the video cuts to enchanting shots of the Hwasong-17 missile. The team counts down to its launch, and the missile’s success in the air is shown from different camera angles while Kim can be seen celebrating with a big smile.





And here's the obligatory slow-motion walk to inevitable glory pic.twitter.com/V74i5w44ev

— Shreyas Reddy (@shreyas_k_reddy) March 25, 2022







The Hwasong-17, which is Pyongyang’s first full ICBM launch since 2017, flew 3,880 miles (approximately 6,244 kilometers) and traveled 680 miles (approximately 1,094 kilometers) before landing off the coast of Toshima Peninsula.



While the Japanese media noted that the missile could reach the U.S. East Coast if it followed a normal trajectory, the U.S. State Department imposed new sanctions on Russia and North Korea for the transfer of sensitive items to Pyongyang’s missile program.

