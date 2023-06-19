North Korea calls botched launch the 'gravest failure'

STORY: North Korea called its failed spy satellite launch last month the "gravest failure" at a key party meeting over the weekend, state media reported on Monday.

The rocket plunged into the sea on May 31 due to engine failure, Pyongyang said at the time, in an usually candid admission by the isolated state of a technical problem.

State media said those in charge of the launch were "heavily criticized” at the weekend's meeting...

...and that they were ordered to further analyze the failure and prepare for another launch in the near future.

The North also renewed its vow to build its nuclear capability and strengthen ties with other countries that oppose what it called the "U.S. strategy for world supremacy."

Earlier this year, South Korea said there were signs of food shortages in the North, that it "seemed to have deteriorated"...

...and the weekend meeting also reportedly touched on securing self-sufficiency in food.

Many countries, including the U.S., have imposed strict sanctions on the isolated country over its weapons programs.

Those sanctions, combined with self-imposed border lockdowns over the past several years have strained the North’s economy.

Diplomatic efforts to ease tensions or persuade Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear arsenal have been stalled.