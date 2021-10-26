North Korea calls U.N. rights investigator report 'malicious slander'

A group of people bow at base of giant bronze statue of state founder Kim-Il Sung in Pyongyang
·2 min read

SEOUL (Reuters) - A report this month by a United Nations rights investigator expressing concern about the human rights and humanitarian situation in North Korea is "malicious slander", a North Korean organisation said on Tuesday.

In his latest report, Tomas Ojea Quintana, U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in North Korea, said the country's most vulnerable people risk starvation after it slipped deeper into isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ojea Quintana said international sanctions imposed over North Korea's nuclear weapons programme should be eased to provide more aid, but he also criticized abuses such as political prison camps and said self-imposed border lockdowns to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak had worsened conditions.

"The 'special rapporteur', not being content with distorting our reality, has pointed a finger at our 'people's livelihood' and viciously picked on the most realistic and appropriate anti-epidemic measures taken by our state for our own specific need in order to cope with the global epidemic," an unidentified spokesperson for the Korea Association for Human Rights Studies said in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA.

The statement said North Korea does not recognise Ojea Quintana's mandate, and accused him of being part of a U.S.-backed scheme to interfere with the internal affairs of other countries.

"Our state takes full responsibility for the life security and livelihood of our people, and we have never asked anyone to worry about the living conditions of our people," the statement said.

Leader Kim Jong Un said in June the food situation was “tense” because of natural disasters last year, and acknowledged that citizens had faced sacrifices during the pandemic.

North Korea has not reported any COVID-19 cases and has imposed strict anti-virus measures, including border closures and domestic travel curbs.

(Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Peter Graff)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Erdogan's critics say expulsion call is diversion from economic woe

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -President Tayyip Erdogan's political opponents said on Sunday that his call to expel the ambassadors of 10 Western allies was a bid to divert attention from Turkey's economic difficulties, while diplomats hoped the expulsions might yet be averted. On Saturday, Erdogan said he had ordered the envoys be declared 'persona non grata' for seeking philanthropist Osman Kavala's release from prison. By Sunday evening, there was no sign that the foreign ministry had yet carried out the instruction, which would open the deepest rift with the West in Erdogan's 19 years in power.

  • Turkey and West climb down from brink of biggest diplomatic crisis

    Turkey and its Western allies climbed down from a full-blown diplomatic crisis on Monday after foreign embassies said that they abide by diplomatic conventions on non-interference, averting a threatened expulsion of 10 ambassadors. President Tayyip Erdogan, who said at the weekend he had ordered the envoys to be declared "persona non grata" for seeking the release of a jailed philanthropist, told a news conference they had stepped back and would be more careful. "Our goal is never to create crises, it is to protect the rights, laws, honour and sovereignty of our country," Erdogan said in a televised address after chairing a Cabinet meeting.

  • Finland's leader: Turkey decision on envoys 'regrettable'

    Finland's leader said Sunday that the Turkish president’s decision to order that 10 foreign ambassadors, including the Nordic country's envoy, be declared persona non grata after calling for the release of a jailed philanthropist and human rights activist was a “regrettable situation.” Prime Minister Sanna Marin told public broadcaster YLE that “this is a tough reaction” from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who announced the move on Saturday. A declaration of persona non grata against a diplomat usually means that the individual is banned from remaining in their host country.

  • Setback for Kishida in by-election sharpens focus on Japan's looming vote

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida suffered an unexpected blow a week before his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) heads into a national vote, as the loss of a closely watched by-election focused attention on his flagging support a month into the job. Kishida has called for a "new capitalism" that would tackle inequality and promised to roll back some of the "Abenomics" policies of his former boss, Shinzo Abe. Yet he has failed to inspire the public and a weak showing in Sunday's lower house election could set him up to become another short-term premier, like predecessor Yoshihide Suga who stepped down after only a year.

  • Allegation of CIA 'murder' plot is game-changer in Assange extradition hearing, fiancee says

    The partner of Julian Assange said on Monday a media report that the CIA had plotted to kill or kidnap the WikiLeaks founder was a game-changer in his fight against extradition from Britain to the United States. U.S. authorities will this week begin their appeal against a British judge's refusal to extradite Assange - who is wanted on 18 criminal charges including breaking a spying law - because his mental health problems meant he would be at risk of suicide. Last month, Yahoo News reported CIA officials had drawn up options for former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration for dealing with Assange while he was holed up in the Ecuadorean embassy in London, including assassinating or kidnapping him.

  • Packers PFF grades: Best, worst players from Week 7 vs. Washington

    Based on grades from Pro Football Focus, here are the best and worst performers from the Packers’ Week 7 win over Washington.

  • Taiwan���s Leader's Words Threaten to Upend U.S.-China Ties

    Comments from Taiwan���s president are threatening to upend U.S.-China ties. On Oct. 10, Tsai Ing-wen said Taiwan and the mainland are ���not subordinate to each other��� and that���s angered Beijing. Bloomberg���s Jenni Marsh reports on ���Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.���

  • Moderna says its vaccine is safe, effective for kids 6-11; US reentry will be harder for unvaccinated Americans: Today's COVID-19 updates

    Moderna says its vaccine for kids ages 6-11 shows a "robust" immune response in a study of more than 4,500 youths. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Aerospace giant Lockheed to produce F-16 jets in SC, hire 300 more workers

    Want to build a fighter jet? Here’s the job for you.

  • Cathie Wood's ARKK Wagers Overshadow Tesla's 45% Surge This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s flagship fund is still underwater for the year, even as its top holding soars to an all-time high.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeTesla Inc., which comprises about 10% of the

  • Social Security Update: New Bill Could Benefit Seniors Immensely by Improving Cost-of-Living Formula

    A new bill proposed by Rep. John B. Larson (D-CT) would bring sweeping changes to Social Security benefits, including hiking the annual cost-of-living adjustment to better reflect costs incurred by...

  • There’s a New Cross-Country Cannonball Motorcycle Record

    The rider only stopped for fuel. He drank from a Camelback, ate protein bars, took caffeine pills to bolster his alertness, and used a catheter and condom to evacuate the generated urine through a tube and onto the roadway. Fun details.

  • GOP members lash out at Rolling Stone report linking them to Jan. 6 planning

    A number of Republican members of Congress named in a Rolling Stone report as being involved in planning the details of rallies and electoral certification objection on the day of Jan. 6 ahead of the riot at the U.S. Capitol building, either personally or through top staff members, are pushing back on or outright refuting the story.

  • Trump Has Weekend Freakout Over 'Horrible' Fox News Ads

    The former guy had a meltdown over his once-favorite network for running ads critical of him.

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s ‘Sick’ Stunt Earns Him Scathing New Nickname From New York Daily News

    The tabloid slammed Donald Trump’s son for topping “sick GOP” taunts of Alec Baldwin following the death of Halyna Hutchins.

  • 'Cowboys for Trump' founder turns on Trump during QAnon conference

    The founder of "Cowboys for Trump" may be moseying along on his lonesome.

  • Sunny Hostin Clashes With Gretchen Carlson on ‘The View’: You Sound ‘Very Republican’

    ABC NewsThings got slightly tense between The View’s Sunny Hostin and guest host Gretchen Carlson on Monday when Hostin accused Carlson of sounding “very Republican” after the former Fox News anchor insisted she is actually an independent voter.Following Meghan McCain’s acrimonious departure from The View over the summer, the popular ABC daytime talk show has featured a series of rotating guest hosts to fill the conservative seat until they settle on a permanent co-host.Carlson, the longtime Fox

  • EXCLUSIVE: Jan. 6 Protest Organizers Say They Participated in ‘Dozens’ of Planning Meetings With Members of Congress and White House Staff

    Two sources are communicating with House investigators and detailed a stunning series of allegations to Rolling Stone, including a promise of a “blanket pardon” from the Oval Office

  • Paul Gosar assured Jan. 6 protest organizers they would get a 'blanket pardon' while they were planning rallies: report

    GOP Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona encouraged two protest organizers to plan rallies on Jan. 6 by offering pardons from former President Donald Trump, the planners told Rolling Stone.

  • Woodward and Costa report Trump called Willard hotel 'war room' on eve of Capitol riot

    Former President Donald Trump reportedly called into a “war room” at the Willard hotel in Washington, D.C., on the eve of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.