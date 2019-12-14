North Korea Conducts ‘Important Test’ at Launch Site

(Bloomberg) -- North Korea conducted another “important test” at its Sohae satellite launch site, state-run Korean Central News Agency said in a statement, without providing details.

“A significant test was carried out between 22:41 through 22:48 on the night of Dec. 13 at our Sohae satellite launch site,” according to the statement, which cited a spokesman at the Academy of Defence Science. The test was applauded by the ruling party’s central committee, it said.

The latest test will be used to further strengthen North Korea’s “credible strategic nuclear-war deterrence,” it said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Kanga Kong in Seoul at kkong50@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Stanley James at sjames8@bloomberg.net

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.