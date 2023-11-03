North Korea confirms closure of some diplomatic missions

North Korea confirmed the closure of some diplomatic missions Friday.

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said it is “either closing or newly opening diplomatic missions in other countries” in accordance with undefined international changes and the North’s outward policy Friday, according to The Associated Press.

The move is seen by South Korea to be a possible indicator of economic struggles of its neighbor and adversary, which is under international sanctions.

South Korea said earlier in the week that North Korea was moving toward closing embassies in Spain, Angola and Uganda, according to the AP. One possible reason: Sanctions are creating hurdles for North Korea to carry on with alleged illegal activities abroad to gain funds for operating expenses.

Diplomats for North Korea have been connected to alleged smuggling of tobacco, alcohol, drugs, gold bars, ivory and rhino horns, alongside money laundering and other illegal activities. North Korea has diplomatic relations with more than 150 foreign countries and has 50 diplomatic posts, according to South Korean government data, the AP reported.

North Korea has a relationship with Russia, which came into focus when North Korea delivered military equipment last month to Russia as it wages a conflict Ukraine. Russia has faced sanctions from multiple countries for its invasion of Ukraine.

“Due in part to our sanctions and export controls, Russia has been forced to desperately search around the world for military equipment,” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters last month. “We now have information that North Korea has delivered arms to Russia for use in Ukraine. Our information indicates that in recent weeks, North Korea has provided Russia with more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.