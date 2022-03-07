North Korea confirms spy satellite tests

·1 min read


North Korean state media said on Sunday that the country performed tests that would be necessary to create a spy satellite, signaling that the pariah state could soon launch a long-range rocket despite a United Nations ban.

The Korean Central News Agency said on Sunday North Korea had conducted "another important test" to test a reconnaissance satellite's data transmission and reception as well as control systems, according to The Associated Press.

However, it remains unclear if North Korea has a camera that would be able to produce images in a high enough resolution to have spying capabilities. The country would need to launch a long-range rocket to put such a satellite into orbit.

"While it may succeed in what it calls 'a reconnaissance satellite launch,' it would still likely take a very long time for North Korea to obtain militarily meaningful reconnaissance technology because of powerful international sanctions that restrict its import of high-tech equipment and its poor civilian technology," Cheong Seong-Chang, an analyst at the Sejong Institute in South Korea, told the AP.

Sunday's announcement marked the second tests of this kind in roughly a week, marking the increased possibility of a long-range rocket launch.

The report comes after North Korea fired a ballistic missile test into the sea on Saturday.

After that launch was detected by the South Korean military, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said U.S. and South Korean intelligence officials were analyzing the situation.

Following several launches in January, North Korean officials warned that it might resume nuclear tests because of what they have referred to as the hostility of the U.S.

Recommended Stories

  • Pakistan PM hits back at Western push to condemn Russia

    Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday blasted world governments who have called on Pakistan to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, insinuating they were treating his country like slaves.Last week, 22 Islamabad-based diplomats released a joint letter calling on the Pakistani government to join the United Nations' resolution in condemning Russia's attack on Ukraine. Pakistan had abstained from voting on the resolution."What do you think...

  • Israeli leader holds multiple calls on Ukraine cease-fire with Zelensky and Putin

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke on Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and continued his efforts to promote a cease-fire.Why it matters: Bennett’s overtures are part of a wider effort that includes French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The three leaders are coordinating their outreach to Putin and Zelensky.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Benn

  • Texas star wide receiver has Notre Dame in his top group

    The Irish are in the top group

  • Amy Schumer Accidentally Reveals During Interview That Michael Cera Is a Father

    Amy Schumer just dropped some major news during a recent interview.While promoting her new Hulu comedy series, Life & Beth , Schumer let slip that her...

  • Governor calls Putin 'evil'; he’s definitely a bully | Steve Brawner

    This week Gov. Asa Hutchinson denounced Putin's actions in the Ukraine.

  • Putin issues new threats on Ukraine; cease-fire quickly breaks down

    A cease-fire in two southern Ukrainian cities meant to allow civilians to evacuate fell apart amid new Russian shelling, officials say.

  • Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips on lawmakers meeting with Ukrainian President

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a plea to U.S. lawmakers on a Zoom call Saturday. Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips was on that call and says we have a responsibility to support Ukraine.

  • U.S., European allies discuss banning imports of Russian oil

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and European allies are exploring banning imports of Russian oil, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday, and the White House coordinated with key Congressional committees moving forward with their own ban. Europe relies on Russia for crude oil and natural gas but has become more open to the idea of banning Russian products in the past 24 hours, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Sunday. The White House is also talking with the Senate Finance Committee and House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee about a potential ban, the source said.

  • Russian tank column refuels east of Kyiv ahead of expected push toward capital

    CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports on the latest Russian troop movements inside Ukraine.

  • Only Four Days Left To Cash In On Eaton's (NYSE:ETN) Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • US ammunitions company to send 1M bullets to Ukraine

    An Arizona ammunitions company this week announced that it will send one million bullets to Ukraine following calls from Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky for more ammunition.The company, AMMO, Inc., said that it will send the bullets without requesting payment in return, according to a local Fox News station."First of all, I believe in the Second Amendment. I also believe in freedom and democracy," AMMO, Inc.'s CEO, Fred Wagenhals, told Fox...

  • Russia's demand for US guarantees may hit nuclear talks, Iran official says

    Russia's demand for written U.S. guarantees that sanctions on Moscow would not harm Russian cooperation with Iran is "not constructive" for talks between Tehran and global powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, a senior Iranian official said on Saturday. The announcement by Russia, which could torpedo months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington in Vienna, came shortly after Tehran said it had agreed a roadmap with the U.N. nuclear watchdog to resolve outstanding issues that could help secure the nuclear pact.

  • US Secretary of State Blinken tells China the ‘world is watching’ its response to Russia’s assault on Ukraine

    US’s top diplomat spoke with China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday after visiting Poland’s border with Ukraine

  • Should You Really Be Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

    The world is a turbulent place right now, and some investors are worried it could lead to more volatility within the stock market. If you're nervous about potential volatility, it may be tempting to either pull your money out of the market or press pause on investing for now. In theory, it may make sense to pull your money out just before stock prices fall, then reinvest when prices are at rock bottom.

  • China to handle COVID clusters in a targeted, science-based manner

    China will cope with local COVID-19 outbreaks in a "science-based, targeted" manner to maintain the normal order of life, according to a government work report released at the open of the country's annual meeting of parliament on Saturday. China will stick to preventing inbound COVID infections and the domestic resurgence of the disease while continuing to refine its epidemic measures, according to the report. The country will also step up research into coronavirus variants and their prevention and accelerate researching and developing vaccines and effective medicines against COVID, the report said.

  • How to Calculate Your Retirement Wealth Gap

    Another version of your “retirement number,” a simple wealth gap calculation could be eye-opening for retirement savers – especially business owners.

  • The war in Ukraine gives us pause | From the Inkwell

    In times like these we must hold on to our hope and faith, and appreciate our loved ones and what it means to be an American, a little more.

  • Brazil government appoints Rodolfo Landim to chair Petrobras board

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Brazil's government has appointed former Petrobras executive Rodolfo Landim to chair the state-controlled oil producer's board, the company said in a filing on Saturday night. Earlier in the day, Admiral Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira told Reuters he planned to step down as chairman of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the Rio de Janeiro firm is formally known. "Petrobras chairman is a 24-hour job and I want to spend more time with my family," Ferreira said, adding he has two grown children living outside of Brazil.

  • Letters to the editor: Humans messing up space; housing codes; high oil, gas prices

    Letters include the uncoordinated human behavior in space; 'green' codes in Colorado; and how numbers don't add up for higher oil and gas prices.

  • Taxes 2022: Tax Breaks for Filers over 50

    Making it to the half-century mark should come with certain rewards, and the IRS is ready to hand them out. Once you turn 50 years old you begin to qualify for certain tax breaks that younger...