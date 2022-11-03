North Korea Continues Missile Barrage, Prompting Alerts in Japan

31
Sangmi Cha and Go Onomitsu
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired at least three ballistic missiles Thursday, including one long-range rocket that Japan said may have been an intercontinental ballistic missile that came close enough to the country to trigger an alert.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Japan said the missile fell into the waters off its western coast, after initially saying that it had flown over the country’s territory and alerting residents to take cover. The launches follow a record single-day barrage from Kim Jong Un’s regime, that included the first ballistic missile it has shot across a nautical border with South Korea.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters that one of the North Korean rockets fired off Thursday might have been an ICBM. Pyongyang’s last test of a ICBM was in May this year, and the weapon is intended to carry a nuclear warhead to the US mainland.

North Korea started this week by threatening to take “powerful measures” if the US doesn’t halt military drills with partners including South Korea, in what might be an effort by Kim to lay the groundwork for his first nuclear test in five years. It then fired off at least 23 missiles on Wednesday a little more than a day after its warning.

Japan issued an alert that urged its residents in northeastern regions to take cover Thursday morning, after Tokyo said a missile flew over the country’s territory into the Pacific Ocean. Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada later said the missile didn’t fly over and instead apparently splashed down in the sea to the west of Japan.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the first missile launch took place at 7:44 a.m. local time from an area near Pyongyang’s main international airport. That missile reached an altitude of about 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles) and traveled a distance of 750 kms, Japan said. This would be consistent with a lofted trajectory for a longer-range rocket that is shot high into the sky, something that North Korea has done before.

North Korea followed by launching a short-range ballistic missile at 8:42 a.m. toward waters off its east coast and another short-range ballistic missile at 9:12 a.m., South Korea’s JCS said.

“We are concerned about the potential for further provocations, including and up to a seventh nuclear test,” US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Wednesday. “We’ll continue to place an emphasis on trilateral cooperation with our South Korean and Japanese allies together.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to his South Korean counterpart and the two minister condemned the escalatory launches including one that “recklessly and dangerously” landed near the coastline, Price said.

Read more: North Korea Fires Off Biggest-Ever Daily Missile Barrage

Washington, Tokyo and Seoul have promised a coordinated response if Pyongyang sets off an atomic device, which -- like ballistic missile launches -- would be a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The nuclear test might be used to advance Kim’s pursuit of miniaturized nuclear warheads to mount on missiles to strike South Korea and Japan, which host the bulk of America’s troops in Asia.

The North Korean leader is finding space to ramp up provocations as the Biden administration focuses on Russia’s war in Ukraine. Russia and China, two long-time partners of North Korea, have veto power at the UN Security Council and have shown no intent to punish Kim with extra sanctions.

North Korea had previously fired a ballistic missile over Japan last month, the first such test since 2017.

The US and South Korea this week started air drills known as Vigilant Storm that will run through Friday and involve about 240 aircraft in about 1,600 sorties to “hone their wartime capabilities,” the US 7th Air Force said in a statement. The drills have added to a series of joint exercises on land, sea and air in recent weeks, some of which have also included Japan, that have led to complaints and provocations from Pyongyang.

Since the end of September, when the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier group was in the region for exercises, North Korea has fired one of its biggest barrages of missiles under Kim.

--With assistance from Min Jeong Lee and Aaron Clark.

(Updates with details on launches.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia says nuclear war ‘must never be fought’ despite fiery rhetoric

    Russia on Wednesday said nuclear war “cannot be won and must never be fought” in a shift from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiery comments in recent months that have raised fears of a nuclear war. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Russia wished to reaffirm its commitment to “preventing nuclear war…

  • North Korea keeps up missile barrage with suspected ICBM

    North Korea continued its barrage of weapons tests on Thursday, firing at least three missiles including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile.

  • NFL power rankings: Rise and fall of NFC powers makes Lions' struggles harder to swallow

    NFC Super Bowl favorites Packers, Bucs and Rams are a combined 9-14 this season after going 38-13 last year. Check out this week's NFL power rankings.

  • NFL trade deadline 2022: 18 players to keep an eye on heading into Tuesday

    The trade winds have already been blustery as Tuesday's NFL deadline fast approaches. Here is a look at players who could be on the move.

  • Somalia’s men in sarongs taking on al-Shabab militants

    Some unlikely fighters are strengthening Somalia's arsenal in its war against al-Shabab.

  • Defense & National Security — US says North Korea shipping ammunition to Russia

    The United States has accused North Korea of secretly sending Russia a “significant number” of artillery shells to help in its war in Ukraine. We’ll share what we know about the covert shipments plus a recent missile barrage from North Korea and the South’s response, a grim new watchdog report on Afghanistan and a new…

  • Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Truce agreed

    Both sides agree to stop their conflict which has led to a humanitarian crisis and warnings of a famine.

  • G7 foreign ministers set to grapple with Ukraine war, China

    Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies will grapple with the implications of Russia’s war in Ukraine, China’s growing economic clout and aims on Taiwan and Iran’s treatment of anti-government protesters when they open two days of talks in Germany this week. Meeting in the western German city of Munster, foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States — will take stock of the situation in Ukraine nearly a year after they first banded together to warn Russia of “massive consequences” if it went ahead with plans to invade the former Soviet republic that some believed were exaggerated at the time.

  • Biden, Obama campaign in battleground states ahead of midterm elections

    President Biden and Former President Barack Obama were hitting the campaign trail ahead of Election Day. But, they are focusing on very different states. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes reports on the key toss-up races. Then, Cordes and Molly Ball, national political correspondent for Time magazine, joined John Dickerson to discuss the latest.

  • Elon Musk has been called Putin's 'useful idiot.' Here are 4 other powerful figures who have parroted Kremlin talking points.

    From Tucker Carlson to former world leaders like Silvio Berlusconi, Russia's Vladimir Putin dupes powerful men into spreading his messages.

  • Air defence shoots down three Kh-59 missiles that attacked Odesa this morning

    Air defence forces shot down three Kh-59 cruise missiles fired from a Su-30 fighter jet towards Odesa Oblast on the morning of 2 November. Source: Odesa City Council on Telegram; Serhii Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote from Odesa City Council: "At dawn, the enemy fired three Kh-59 cruise missiles at Odesa Oblast.

  • U.S. calls for expulsion of Iran from U.N. panel on women

    The Biden administration has launched a campaign to kick Iran out of the U.N. Commission on the Status of Women.

  • Build-up of Kyivs defence lines continues

    The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report further improvements to the system of engineering equipment and the construction of fortifications around Kyiv. Source: Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram Quote: "The build-up of the defence lines of Kyiv continues! The system of engineering equipment and the construction of fortifications around the capital continue to be improved.

  • A look at the players who won't be at the World Cup in Qatar

    Not every soccer star will be competing at the World Cup. The 22-year-old Haaland has had a phenomenal start in his first season at Manchester City with 17 goals in his first 11 Premier League appearances, but Norway failed to beat the Netherlands in the team’s final qualifying game in Group G. Haaland, who had scored in the 1-1 draw when they met in Oslo, missed the decisive game because of an injury. The Dutch qualified as group winners with a 2-0 victory, while Norway was left in third place.

  • Lebanon says U.S. will protect maritime deal with Israel even if Netanyahu wins

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon's caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati on Wednesday said that U.S. guarantees would protect a maritime border deal with Israel should Israel's conservative former premier Benjamin Netanyahu win a majority in elections. Netanyahu had threatened to "neutralise" the agreement, which came into force last week after years of indirect U.S.-brokered talks that finally set out the Mediterranean boundary between the two enemy states after decades of hostility. The United States pledged to remain a guarantor of the agreement.

  • Hong Kong Scraps Afternoon Trading as Storm Nalgae Draws Near

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong closed its $4 trillion stock market early as severe tropical storm Nalgae moved closer on a day when the city hosted a top-level summit for global bankers.Most Read from BloombergRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billio

  • Deshaun Watson to start vs. Texans after suspension, GM says

    Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will return from his 11-game NFL suspension for sexual misconduct allegations and start in Houston against his former team on Dec. 4, general manager Andrew Berry reiterated Wednesday. During his bye week news conference, Berry said Watson has “done everything and more” since returning to the team's facility last month and will play immediately when he's eligible next month. Watson played four seasons with the Texans, who traded him to the Browns in March.

  • S.Korea fires missiles in response to North's own

    STORY: South's President Yoon Suk-yeol described as "territorial encroachment."It was the first time a ballistic missile had landed near the South's waters since the peninsula was divided in 1945, and the most missiles fired by the North in a single day. South Korea issued rare air raid warnings and launched its own missiles in response.The missile landed outside South Korea's territorial waters, but south of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), a disputed inter-Korean maritime border.

  • South Korea Halloween crush: Who were the victims?

    The stories of some of the victims who died in Saturday's tragic Halloween crush in South Korea.

  • Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis discusses success vs. Joel Embiid-less Sixers

    Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis discusses his success against the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers in a win.