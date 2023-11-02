North Korea could also provide Russia with ballistic missiles

South Korean intelligence has found out that North Korea could provide Russia not only with artillery shells but also several types of missiles, including ballistic ones.

Source: European Pravda with reference to AP

Details: The South Korean military told reporters at a briefing on Thursday that North Korea may have sent Russia an "unspecified number" of short-range ballistic missiles, anti-tank missiles and man-portable anti-aircraft missiles, as well as rifles, rocket launchers, mortars and shells.

According to South Korean intelligence, North Korean enterprises are working at full capacity and mobilising the population to fulfil orders for Russian troops.

In exchange for the supply of shells and missiles, Moscow is likely to provide Pyongyang with technological assistance to launch a spy satellite into space. North Korea is also interested in receiving Russian nuclear technologies, the intelligence said.

Background:

