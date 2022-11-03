North Korea covertly supplying Russia with weapons, says US State Department

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

According to the spokesman, “despite the public denials that we’ve heard from (North Korea), (we know North Korea) is covertly supplying Russia’s war in Ukraine with a significant number of artillery shells.”

He said North Korea was obfuscating the real destination of these arms shipments by trying to make it appear as though they’re being sent to countries in the Middle East or North Africa.

“Just as we’re using every tool and will use every tool to counter what – the Iranian provision of weapons to Russia, we will do the same when it comes to (North Korea’s) provisions of weapons to Russia,” Price said.

“There are existing sanctions on the books.”

On Nov. 2, CNN reported that the United States had accused North Korea of covertly supplying Russia with a significant amount of artillery shells for use in the war against Ukraine.

According to Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder, Russia is seeking munitions from countries like North Korea and Iran.

