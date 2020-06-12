North Korea Deems Talks with U.S. a Failure, Vows to Continue Nuclear Buildup

North Korea has deemed its negotiations with the U.S. over the North Korean nuclear program a failure, in a statement marking the second anniversary of President Donald Trump’s meeting with dictator Kim Jong-Un.

“Even a slim ray of optimism for peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula has faded away into a dark nightmare,” North Korean foreign minister Ri Son-gwon said on Friday. While the U.S. makes “nonsensical remarks that the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is still a secure goal of the United States,” the North’s goal is “to build up a more reliable force to cope with the long-term military threats from the U.S.”

Ri indicated in his remarks that North Korea would continue to boost production of nuclear weapons. The foreign minister also said that the U.S. has not followed through in its negotiations with the Communist nation.

“Never again will we provide the U.S. chief executive with another package to be used for achievements without receiving any returns,” Ri said.

Trump had met with Kim in Singapore in 2018 to kick off talks regarding North Korea’s nuclear program. However, after a second meeting in Vietnam in 2019, no progress has been made in negotiations.

The North excoriated the U.S. earlier this month amid massive demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd, an African-American resident of Minneapolis, and compared the U.S. to a “setting sun,” while China rises.

“Demonstrators enraged by the extreme racists throng even to the White House,” read an unsigned statement in North Korean state newspaper Rodong Sinmun. “This is the reality in the U.S. today. American liberalism and democracy put the cap of leftist on the demonstrators and threaten to unleash even dogs for suppression.”

More from National Review