North Korea delivers over 1,000 containers of equipment and ammunition to Russia — Washington

North Korea has transferred over 1,000 containers of military equipment and ammunition to Russia, White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said on Oct. 13, as reported by Voice of America.

“North Korea has given Russia over 1,000 containers of military equipment and ammunition for use in Ukraine,” the message reads.

Kirby did not disclose additional details about the alleged arms transfer. Previous reports asserted that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in September led the DPRK to dramatically increase cargo shipments to Russia.

On Sept. 13th, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traveled to Russia by armored train. In Vladivostok, he met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and wished him "victory" in the war.

The North Korean dictator also met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who drove him to Knevichi airport. According to Reuters, there Kim was shown Kinzhal missiles, which Russia is using against Ukraine.

Kim Jong Un’s visit to Russia took place against the backdrop of Western media reports about North Korea's readiness to provide Russia with weapons and ammunition for its war against Ukraine. The Kremlin, of course, stated that Russia had not signed any military agreements with North Korea.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, North Korea started supplying Russia with ammunition since August.

