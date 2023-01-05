North Korea Envoy Who Attended Trump Talks Purged, Lawmaker Says

2
Sangmi Cha and Jon Herskovitz
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The former North Korean foreign minister who was with Kim Jong Un when he held a summit in 2019 with then President Donald Trump has been purged, according to a South Korean lawmaker who sits on an intelligence committee.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ri Yong Ho, who led the foreign ministry from 2016 to about early 2020 and has not been mentioned in state media since, is no longer a part of the power structure in the state, Youn Kun-young told reporters Thursday after a briefing by the nation’s spy agency.

North Korea Picks Army Man Who Led Korean Talks as Top Envoy

It would not confirm a report in Japan’s Yomiuri newspaper from a day earlier saying that Ri had been executed after the summit in Hanoi was abruptly ended by Trump, who complained the North Koreans were demanding too much in negotiations about their nuclear program. The paper cited several people it did not name as saying Ri had been executed along with four or five other foreign ministry officials in connection with possible problems at the country’s UK embassy.

The outside world is often in the dark about the inner workings of top officials in the secretive and reclusive country, and reports of executions are often met with caution because a few been wrong. These include a false report in 2019 that former North Korean nuclear envoy Kim Hyok Chol was executed. Officials in South Korea said at the time Kim was alive and in custody.

The Chosun Ilbo erroneously reported singer Hyon Song Wol was executed in 2013. She was named as having attended a performance with Kim Jong Un several years later, according to state media Korea Central News Agency.

--With assistance from Shinhye Kang.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea's Kim purges ex-foreign minister, South Korean lawmakers say

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has purged a former foreign minister who played an instrumental role in his summits with former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018-19, South Korean lawmakers said on Thursday, citing intelligence officials. Ri Yong Ho has remained out of the public eye since denuclerisation talks with Washington stalled following a failed summit in early 2019 in Vietnam between Kim and Trump, but Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Wednesday that he was executed last year, citing unnamed sources.

  • North Korean drone breached South Korean presidential no-fly zone, officials say

    Military draws flak for failing to bring down drones

  • Seoul: Kim's daughter reveal hints at prolonged family rule

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s disclosure of his daughter in recent public events was likely an attempt to show his people that one of his children would one day inherit his power in what would be the country’s third hereditary power transfer, South Korea’s spy service told lawmakers Thursday. In a closed-door Parliamentary committee meeting, the National Intelligence Service said it believes that by taking his daughter to public places, Kim aims to show North Koreans his resolve to hold another round of hereditary power transition, Yoo Sang-bum, one of the lawmakers who attended the private NIS briefing, told reporters. In its earlier assessment after the daughter’s first appearance in November, the NIS told lawmakers that she is Kim’s second child, named Ju Ae, and is about 10 years old.

  • Clarksville mayor, 7 council members sworn into office

    Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and seven city council members took their oath of office.

  • Explosions heard in Rostov and Kursk

    On 3 January, residents and eyewitnesses reported the sounds of explosions in the Russian cities of Rostov-on-Don and Kursk. Source: Radio Liberty Russia, videos from local Russian Telegram channels Details: In particular, residents are publishing photos and videos showing explosions in Russian cities.

  • Hancock County Sheriff's Department releases body cam footage that shows Idaho killings suspect

    New police body camera footage shows the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students and his dad talking about a Washington shooting during a traffic stop in Indiana.

  • Tesla shares slide; Musk promotes China chief

    STORY: Shares of Tesla kicked off the new year with a huge selloff of more than 10% on Tuesday, extending a painful decline in 2022, when it lost 65% of its market value.Tuesday's move lower comes after Tesla missed estimates for fourth-quarter deliveries. Tesla has been slammed by lingering logistics problems and weakening demand amid rising interest rates and recession fears, as well as growing investor worries that CEO Elon Musk has become distracted by his recent ownership of Twitter.The world's most valuable car company, which had a market cap of more than $1 trillion at its peak, is now trading at a valuation of about $390 billion. That still makes it the world's most valuable automaker, even though its production is a fraction of rivals such as Toyota. Global automakers have in the past few months battled a demand downturn in China, the world's largest auto market.Reuters exclusively reported that Tesla's top executive in China Tom Zhu has been promoted to take direct oversight of the company's U.S. assembly plants as well as sales operations in North America and Europe.That's according to an internal posting of reporting lines reviewed by Reuters and it makes Zhu, who helped Tesla's Shanghai factory roar back from lockdowns, the highest-profile executive after Musk.

  • Taking a closer look at the Steelers red zone problems

    Are the Steelers really that bad in the red zone?

  • Kyiv: What America Got Wrong About Russia’s Threat

    Pierre Crom/Getty ImageKYIV, Ukraine–Ever since President Putin’s forces began massing on Ukraine’s border, the West has been obsessed with how to mount a defense of the country without provoking Russia into escalating the conflict.That vacillation included the U.S. and European allies declining Kyiv’s requests for Patriot missile systems, tanks, and other medium- and long-range missiles to fight off the invading army. The West feared that attacks on Russian territory would create an explosive r

  • New car buyers should be patient as ‘incentives climb throughout 2023’: Expert

    CoPilot CEO Pat Ryan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the auto market, the demand for used and new cars, GM overtaking Toyota as the top automaker in the U.S., how CoPilot is helping prospective car buyers, and the outlook for the auto market going into the new year.

  • NYPD officer suspended after video appears to show him punching teenager

    A New York City police officer has been suspended and an investigation launched after video appeared to show a teenaged girl being repeatedly punched.

  • Ukraine to get French combat vehicles in key move by West

    The French Defense Ministry said Thursday it will soon hold talks with its Ukrainian counterpart to arrange for the delivery of armored combat vehicles in what France's presidency says will be the first time this type of Western-made wheeled tank destroyer will be given to the Ukrainian military. Designated as “light tanks” in French, the AMX-10 RC carries a 105-milimeter cannon and two machine guns. It's primarily designed for reconnaissance missions and has enough armor to protect against light infantry weapons, according to the French defense ministry.

  • Trump’s endorsement proves worthless to Kevin McCarthy in speaker bid

    Donald Trump failed to swing votes to Kevin McCarthy for speaker through his behind-the-scenes calls to lawmakers or his big public endorsement Wednesday.

  • Rampant Man United wins again, not missing departed Ronaldo

    On the day Cristiano Ronaldo was presented at his new Saudi Arabian club, his former team Manchester United again showed it is not missing the Portugal superstar. United has won four straight matches since agreeing to terminate Ronaldo's contract during the World Cup, the latest coming Tuesday in a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League. Arsenal is still in the driver's seat after a 0-0 draw at home to third-place Newcastle that pushed Mikel Arteta's team eight points clear of Manchester City, whose game in hand is against Chelsea on Thursday.

  • Afrochella Will Not Return To Ghana, Organizers Announce

    It is news that has shocked us all: Afrochella will not return to Ghana.

  • Report: Texas RB Jaydon Blue to enter the transfer portal

    Texas running back Jaydon Blue is expected to look elsewhere.

  • Sean Hannity, Lauren Boebert Let Interruptions Fly In Out-Of-Control Interview

    “Is this a game show?” the Fox News host asked after he interrupted Boebert.

  • Katie Hobbs outsmarted Kari Lake, again, with her private swearing-in ceremony

    Arizona's new governor was criticized for not taking her oath of office in public, but Katie Hobbs outfoxed the minions of a disgruntled Kari Lake.

  • AOC says she was telling Matt Gaetz the Democratic Party would 'absolutely not' rescue Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid when they were spotted chatting on the House floor

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was spotted chatting with her GOP congressional colleagues Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar during Tuesday's votes.

  • Video captures the moment Rep.-elect George Santos appeared to not hear his name multiple times before he responded during McCarthy's 5th failed speaker vote

    Santos is under scrutiny for being dishonest to voters during his campaign. Twitter users further questioned his identity because of Wednesday's vote.