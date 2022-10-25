North Korea Has Finished Prep for Nuclear Test, South Korea Says

7
Sangmi Cha
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- North Korea has finished preparations for a nuclear test, South Korea’s president told parliament, stoking concerns that Pyongyang’s first blast of an atomic device in five years could be imminent.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We assess that it has already completed preparations for a seventh nuclear test,” Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday, adding Kim Jong Un’s regime has defended the preemptive use of nuclear weapons.

The US, South Korea and Japan have all pledged stern and united punishment for a nuclear test, which would be in violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions. John Kirby, a spokesman for President Joe Biden’s National Security Council, told reporters in Washington the US believes that North Korea “could conduct a nuclear test at any time.”

The US push to isolate Russia over Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, coupled with increasing animosity toward China, has allowed Kim to strengthen his nuclear deterrent without fear of facing more sanctions at the UN Security Council. There’s almost no chance Russia or China, which have veto power at the council, would support any measures against North Korea, as they did in 2017 following a series of weapons tests that prompted former President Donald Trump to warn of “fire and fury.”

Kim, who last set off a nuclear device in 2017, may be looking to conduct a test to enhance his state’s ability to miniaturize a warhead to fit onto its new missiles designed to strike South Korea and Japan, which host the bulk of America’s troops in Asia. Kim is also looking to increase the power of nuclear devices that would be mounted on long-range rockets designed to hit the US mainland.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Most in US want more action on climate change: AP-NORC poll

    Nearly two-thirds of Americans think the federal government is not doing enough to fight climate change, according to a new poll that shows limited public awareness about a sweeping new law that commits the U.S. to its largest ever investment to combat global warming. Democrats in Congress approved the Inflation Reduction Act in August, handing President Joe Biden a hard-fought triumph on priorities that his party hopes will bolster prospects for keeping their House and Senate majorities in November’s elections. Biden and Democratic lawmakers have touted the new law as a milestone achievement leading into the midterm elections, and environmental groups have spent millions to boost the measure in battleground states.

  • South Korea Battery Fire Fears Are Worry for EV Sector (Correct)

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Hit to ProfitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesA major blaze in South Korea that knocked out a wide range of key digital services for days — snarling banking, ride-sharing and online deliveries — is re

  • Russia will bring dubious ‘dirty bomb’ warning to UN Security Council: report

    The Russian ambassador to the United Nations (U.N.) said on Monday that the country will consider a “dirty bomb” attack by Ukraine as “an act of nuclear terrorism.” Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia wrote a letter to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and the organization’s Security Council asking that the U.N. do as much as possible to “prevent…

  • China to promote foreign investment in manufacturing

    China said on Tuesday it will promote foreign investment with a focus on manufacturing industries, after President Xi Jinping called in China to "win the battle" in core technologies during the Communist Party Congress that ended over the weekend. China will encourage foreign enterprises to invest in high-tech equipment and components, according to a statement published on the website of National Development and Reform Commission, China's powerful planning agency.

  • China's Market Weakness May Continue: BofA's Wu

    Winnie Wu, China equity strategist at BofA Securities, discusses the selloff in Chinese equities, market risks and her investment strategy. She speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • China's oil imports from Russia surge 22% as refiners step up their purchases of the cheap supplies

    But the September imports of 1.83 million barrels per day are lower than in August, as worries persist about the impact of Chinese economic slowing on demand.

  • Not relishing inflation? Here’s what it's done to Chicago's beloved hot dog

    Generally speaking, the bun in which a Chicago-style hot dog is laid must be poppy seed. The relish should be neon and the salt, celery. Vienna Beef is considered the standard-bearer for the frankfurter. Though the city’s myriad hot dog vendors take their liberties here and there, swapping regular relish for neon or a green tomato for a red one, one rule is ironclad: no ketchup. If the ...

  • Multiple people shot at South Georgia restaurant, police say

    Investigators are still working to determine the shooter's motive.

  • Defense & National Security — Fears grow over possible false flag operation

    As Russia claims that Ukraine is planning to use a dirty bomb on its own soil, U.S. officials are stressing that the allegations are nothing more than a false flag, with an eye on what Moscow might do next. We’ll share the latest detail of that, plus how progressives are urging President Biden to push…

  • Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

    Ukraine’s presidential office said Tuesday that at least seven civilians have been killed and three others have been wounded in the latest Russian shelling of the eastern Donetsk region. The attacks came as the Russians pressed their offensive on the strategically placed towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka and also shelled other areas in the Donetsk region, which is part of Ukraine’s industrial heartland of Donbas. As part of its attacks over the past 24 hours, the Russian military also again struck the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets facing the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant across the Dnieper, damaging residential buildings, a factory and water supply network.

  • 49ers once again find themselves in midseason hole

    The issues are different but the predicament is similar for the San Francisco 49ers, who once again find themselves scuffling along near the midpoint of the season searching for a consistent winning formula. Now after a 44-23 loss to the Kansas City on Sunday in a game when the offense struggled to finish off drives and the defense couldn't get off the field, the Niners hope they can figure out how to flip the script as they did a year ago. “I think pulling from that and seeing what got us out of that rut we were in last year I think has some application, but it’s a different season,” quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said.

  • Hu's dramatic China congress exit fuels speculation, official silence

    In a country where events are planned to minute detail and politics is cloaked in secrecy, former President Hu Jintao's dramatic escorted exit from the closing of the Communist Party Congress sent speculation among China-watchers into overdrive. As per tradition, Hu, 79, had been seated on Saturday to the left of his successor, Xi Jinping, who was in the process of securing a third leadership term that was confirmed on Sunday. During the once-in-five-years congress, Xi solidified his grip on power by appointing a Standing Committee made up entirely of loyalists - and excluding the three most senior members of Hu's once-powerful Communist Youth League faction.

  • S.Korea opposition boycotts Yoon budget speech in battle of wills

    South Korea's opposition lawmakers boycotted President Yoon Suk-yeol's first budget speech to parliament on Tuesday to protest against a criminal probe surrounding the opposition leader, in an escalating battle of wills that could complicate deliberations. Yoon mapped out details of the 639 trillion won ($445 billion) proposal for next year to a half-empty National Assembly hall that was missing members of the Democratic Party, which holds a majority in the 300-strong parliament. Yoon's conservative government will need the Democrats' support to fund spending on a post-coronavirus recovery and a more aggressive response to North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats, with a budget deadline looming on Dec. 2.

  • World Series has Phillies' no-name manager vs. Astros' favorite grandpa | Michael Arace

    Of all the storylines in the upcoming World Series, the most compelling might be the narratives of the managers, Dusty Baker and Rob Thompson.

  • Meet the extremists: 3 Arizona Democrats make a sharp left turn on abortion

    Compromise? That's not part of Katie Hobbs', Kris Mayes' and Julie Gunnigle's abortion agenda. It raises other questions about how they'd govern.

  • "Ellen" Star Sophia Grace Just Announced She's Pregnant, And Rosie Had The Sweetest Reaction

    "I'm sure a lot of you are going to be very shocked, because it probably was quite unexpected. But I was very shocked when I first found out — I've got used to it now and I'm super, super happy about it."View Entire Post ›

  • 'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams says the show 'definitely fell off at the end'

    Williams shared her thoughts on the final seasons of "Game of Thrones" during a Twitch stream with her brother.

  • Kickoff time, television information announced for Tennessee-Georgia

    Kickoff time and television information announced for the Tennessee-Georgia game.

  • Why has the US raised alarms of possible terror attacks in Nigeria’s capital?

    Foreign diplomatic missions in Nigeria are sounding alarms over heightened risks of terror attacks in Abuja, the capital city. Security alerts from the US, British, and Australian governments have warned of possible hits on public places including government buildings, shopping malls, hotels, and transport terminals.

  • Farmers brace for a dry winter in California

    It's not the forecast that California farmers wanted to hear, but a dry winter is coming. At least, that is likely going to be the reality yet again. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its winter outlook for California. An image posted by the agency shows a prediction 90 days into the future. The image shows precipitation levels will be below average in the central valley and through Southern California.