North Korea fired 2 ballistic missiles off east coast, South Korean military says

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read

North Korea fired "two ballistic missiles" into the sea from off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, per Yonyap news agency.

Why it matters: The launch came two days after Pyongyang claimed to have fired new long-range cruise missiles that it described as "a strategic weapon of great significance."

What's happening: Japan's Coast Guard detected what could be a ballistic missile from North Korea that landed outside it exclusive economic zone, per Reuters.

  • The offices of Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said they were convening sessions of their national security councils to discuss Pyongyang's actions.

  • South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in its statement that it had raised its level of surveillance following the launch, as it analyzed additional details in partnership with the U.S.

  • "Our military maintains a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the U.S.," per the statement.

The big picture: North Korea appears to be stepping up its missiles program as nuclear disarmament negotiations with the U.S. that broke down in 2019 continue to stall.

  • The United Nations' International Atomic Energy Agency noted last month that North Korea appeared to have resumed operations at a key nuclear reactor that's believed to produce fuel for nuclear weapons.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

