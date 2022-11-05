North Korea fires 4 more ballistic missiles as US, South Korea end drills

Caitlin McFall
·2 min read

North Korea on Saturday fired four more short-range ballistic missiles at the western Yellow Sea, the South Korean military said, according to reports.

The missile launch comes as the U.S. and South Korea finished six days of military drills, dubbed "Vigilant Storm," involving hundreds of servicemen, which Pyongyang argued was practice for a full-scale invasion.

SOUTH KOREA SCRAMBLES JETS AS NORTH KOREA LAUNCHES 180 FLIGHTS ON BORDER

North Korea responded to these previously planned drills by launching dozens of short-range ballistic missiles and is suspected of attempting to deploy an intercontinental ballistic missile in a failed test.

Washington and Seoul extended their joint military exercises in response to North Korea’s aggressive tactics.

The launches Saturday began shortly after 11:30 a.m. in North Korea and lasted for nearly 30 minutes, reported Reuters.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

The short-range ballistic missiles traveled some 80 miles out to sea and reached an altitude of 10 miles.

US, SOUTH KOREA EXTEND AIR FORCE DRILLS AFTER NORTH KOREA FIRES ICBM

Concerns have mounted that Pyongyang could be preparing to resume nuclear testing for the first time since 2017 and leaders from the world’s top democracies called on North Korea to "abandon" its nuclear program and "any other weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs."

The G7 on Friday urged "the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea,] to immediately halt its destabilizing activity, fully abide with all legal obligations under the relevant UNSCRs [United Nation’s Security Council Resolutions]" and comply with international nuclear safeguards.

South Korea was forced to scramble 80 military jets Friday after Pyongyang deployed some 180 warplanes near the shared Military Demarcation Line that divided the two nations following the conclusion of the Korean War in 1953.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

North Korea demanded that the U.S. and South Korea halt "provocative" air exercises after Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced Thursday that the drills would be extended in order to ensure U.S.-South Korean abilities "to fight tonight if necessary."

A North Korean foreign ministry spokesman late Friday issued a statement warning that "sustained provocation is bound to be followed by sustained counteraction," reported Reuters.

Recommended Stories

  • 'The Fed has to do the dirty work' and induce a US recession that's deeper than Europe's as the economy is clearly overheating, BofA says

    "If the Fed wants to get labor cost inflation under control in a timely manner, we think it needs to engineer about a 2% rise in the unemployment rate."

  • Putin signals support for resident evacuation from Kherson, Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled his support for the evacuation of residents in Kherson, Ukraine, as the country struggles to hold on to the land it has captured during its eight-month war. Reuters reported on Saturday that Putin told pro-Kremlin activists in remarks that those who live in Kherson should be “removed from the zone…

  • Power blackouts across Ukraine amid Russian shelling

    Ukraine's state electricity operator on Saturday announced blackouts in Kyiv and seven other regions of the country in the aftermath of Russia's devastating strikes on energy infrastructure. The move comes as Russian forces continue to pound Ukrainian cities and villages with missiles and drones, inflicting damage on power plants, water supplies and other civilian targets, in a grinding war that is nearing its nine-month mark. Russia has denied that the drones it has used in Ukraine came from Iran, but the Islamic Republic's foreign minister on Saturday for the first time acknowledged supplying Moscow with “a limited number” of drones before the invasion.

  • U.S. To deploy B-1B strategic bomber to U.S.-South Korea drill Saturday -Yonhap

    The U.S. Air Force plans to deploy B-1B strategic bombers in U.S.-South Korea military exercises on Saturday, Yonhap News reported, after North Korea fired a barrage of weapons tests in recent days to protest allied military drills. Seoul and Washington have been holding "Vigilant Storm" air drills since Monday, which were extended by a day to Saturday in response to what the allies call continued provocations by North Korea. This is the first the B-1B has been deployed in U.S.-South Korean drills since 2017, Yonhap said.

  • North Carolina reports possible voter intimidation, threats ahead of midterm elections

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -North Carolina officials have registered 14 instances of potential intimidation or interference with voters and election workers in the run-up to Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections, according to records provided to Reuters on Friday. The alleged incidents come as grassroots poll observers, many recruited by prominent Republican Party figures and activists, fan out in the lead-up to Tuesday's vote, a trend that has worried experts and officials. Many of the activists have embraced false conspiracy theories, spread by former President Donald Trump, which hold that the 2020 election was marred by fraud and that the upcoming congressional elections are similarly vulnerable.

  • Homeland Security Admits It Tried to Manufacture Fake Terrorists for Trump

    The Department of Homeland Security launched a failed operation that ensnared hundreds, if not thousands, of U.S. protesters in what new documents show was as a sweeping, power-hungry effort before the 2020 election to bolster President Donald Trump’s spurious claims about a “terrorist organization” he accused his Democratic rivals of supporting.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Alarming Promise About Ukraine If GOP Wins Congress

    Fellow Republican Liz Cheney slammed the far-right lawmaker's pledge as being "exactly what Putin wants."

  • Russians ready for another “goodwill gesture” outside Kherson, says Ukraine’s defense minister

    Invading Russian forces are potentially ready for another “goodwill gesture” outside the occupied city of Kherson, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said at a briefing on Nov. 4.

  • Eric Trump’s ‘Tinfoil Hat-Wearing’ Claims Get The Treatment On Twitter

    Donald Trump's son had his rant flipped back on him.

  • Russia's casualties in Ukraine may actually be higher, says army official

    Russian military losses in Ukraine might be much higher than the numbers given in the General Staff’s daily updates, Serhiy Cherevaty, the spokesperson for the eastern grouping of the Ukrainian military, said on TV Freedom's YouTube channel on Nov. 4.

  • Trump Comes Right Out And Says It: ‘Some Of Us Have Horrible Children’

    Jaws drop on Twitter as the ex-president's critics think they know exactly who he means.

  • Occupiers panic because of Ukrainian artillery: only 1 in 20 survive

    The Russian occupiers admit that the Ukrainian artillery is powerful, and only 1 in 20 occupiers survive the attacks. Source: Press-service of the Security Service of Ukraine, which published the intercepted calls of the occupiers Quote: "The missile and artillery units of Ukraine make the Russian army panic.

  • Russia votes in favour of resolution condemning its actions in Ukraine

    Serhii Kyslytsia, Ukraine's Permanent Representative at the UN, has said that the amendments to the UN's resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism [Draft Resolution on Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fuelling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance - ed.

  • Russia deploying ‘barrier troops,’ ‘blocking units’ to stamp down on desertion in Ukraine

    Russian forces have likely begun to deploy “barrier troops” or “blocking units” behind the main body of their forces, UK Defense Intelligence said in their daily update on Twitter on Nov. 3.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 800 Russian soldiers in 24 hours General Staff

    Russia has lost more than 840 military personnel in Ukraine in the course of the past 24 hours; most of these were killed on the Lyman and Avdiivka fronts. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook Quote from the General Staff: "840 occupiers and 28 armoured vehicles in 24 hours; though it's not a record, these numbers are significant.

  • Pentagon Bankrolls Soviet-Era Tanks for Ukraine's War Against the Russians

    The Pentagon is buying T-72B tanks to give to Ukraine as part of a new $400 million weapons package.

  • Artillery units in Kharkiv Oblast fire agitation shells on surrendering

    VIKTORIIA ANDRIEIEVA - FRIDAY, 4 NOVEMBER 2022 13:09 Ukrainian artillery units fire special agitation shells in the direction of the occupiers in Kharkiv Oblast. There are instructions inside those shells on how to surrender to Ukrainians, as the National Guard of Ukraine reported.

  • As North Korea flexes its military muscles, some of South Korea's best submarines may be sidelined

    Seoul's "overwhelming conventional advantage" at sea is why North Korea focuses on "asymmetric capabilities" like special forces, one expert said.

  • American Who Snuck Out of Dad’s House to Fight Putin Is Dead

    Stefan WeichertSkyler James Greggs, a 23-year-old from Washington state who was interviewed by The Daily Beast after being injured in the Ukraine war, has died, his father and one of his former commanders have revealed.Skyler’s father, Steve, and the commander have both confirmed his death to The Daily Beast. The commander, who didn’t want to include his name, told The Daily Beast that Skyler died “a hero” and that he was “a very brave, big-hearted man.”The commander wouldn’t say where Skyler di

  • EXPLAINER: How impoverished N. Korea finances testing spree

    North Korea’s recent barrage of missile tests, including Wednesday’s record of at least 23 launches, is raising an important question about its weapons program: How does the impoverished country pay for the seemingly endless tests? While some experts say each North Korean launch could cost $2 million to $10 million, others say there is no way to estimate accurately given the North’s extremely secretive nature. Whichever is correct, there are no signs that North Korea's economic hardships are slowing its weapons tests.