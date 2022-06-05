North Korea Fires 8 Ballistic Missiles to Hit Annual Record

(Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles Sunday, pushing it to a record number of launches in a single year under leader Kim Jong Un, who appears ready to further ratchet up tensions with his first test of a nuclear device since 2017.

South Korea’s military said it detected the missiles being fired between 9:08 a.m. and 9:43 a.m. local time from an area around Pyongyang’s main airport toward waters off its east coast. The single-day ballistic barrage is likely the biggest since Kim took power a decade ago, with launches for this year beating the previous record of 24.

“While our military has reinforced surveillance and vigilance to prepare for any additional launches, we are maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the US,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

South Korea’s National Security Council convened to discuss the North Korean activities. The missiles have likely already landed, Japan’s Coast Guard said.

North Korea last fired off missiles on May 25, just hours after Joe Biden finished his first trip as president to South Korea and Japan. It was one of the biggest provocations that coincided with a US president’s visit to the region and tested Biden’s efforts to strengthen defense ties with the two American allies.

Biden and US allies might not have much leverage in trying to slow down the tests or ratchet up global sanctions to punish Pyongyang for its provocations. The US push to isolate Russia over Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, coupled with increasing animosity toward China, has allowed Kim to strengthen his nuclear deterrent without fear of facing more sanctions at the UN Security Council.

There’s almost no chance Russia or China, which have veto power at the council, would support any measures against North Korea, as they did in 2017 following a series of weapons tests that prompted then-President Donald Trump to warn of “fire and fury.” The two countries in late May vetoed a council resolution drafted by the US to ratchet up sanctions on North Korea for its ballistic missile tests this year.

North Korea may also soon conduct a nuclear test, according to US, South Korean and Japanese government officials in a meeting last week. North Korea is barred from testing ballistic missiles and nuclear devices by United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Kim has also found ways to evade sanctions through cybercrimes and crypotcurrency theft. Investigators from the U.S. and United Nations have said his regime has already taken in nearly $3 billion -- or about 10% of its annual economy -- through cybercrimes, and is poised to rake in even more.

South Korea said the May 25 test included a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile that reached an altitude of about 540 kilometers (335 miles) and traveled a distance of about 360 kilometers. Weapons experts said North Korea also appeared to have launched a short-range ballistic missile with a maneuverable warhead as well as another rocket that failed soon after lift-off. The ICBM is designed to carry a nuclear warhead capable of reaching the US mainland.

