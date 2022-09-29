North Korea Fires Another Suspected Ballistic Missile
(Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired another suspected ballistic missile Thursday, South Korean and Japanese authorities said, marking Pyongyang’s third launch this week as it ratchets up regional tensions.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Apple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand Falters
MacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher Husband
Germany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream Pipelines
Trump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite Hurricane
North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward waters off its east coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. Japan’s Coast Guard also said North Korea fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile.
The launch came just hours after US Vice President Kamala Harris finished a trip to South Korea that took her to the Demilitarized Zone buffer zone dividing the two Koreas. Kim Jong Un’s regime fired a single short-range ballistic missile on Sunday and two more on Wednesday -- it’s first such launches since June.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
As Home Prices Surge, Americans Are Moving to Cheaper Places
Mental Health Crisis Leads Hospitals to Create a New Type of ER
The Supreme Court Is About to Display Its Power Imbalance Again
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.