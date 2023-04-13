North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea near Japan, prompting island residents to take shelter

North Korea launched a missile that landed in waters between Japan and the Korean peninsula, prompting residents on a the Japanese island of Hokkaido to take shelter.

The Japanese government’s order for residents to take shelter has since been lifted. Officials later retracted an alert, claiming their analysis showed there was no cause for concern on the island.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staffs released a statement announcing it had boosted its military surveillance in response to the missile, launched Thursday local time, and will remain in close contact with the U.S. as it prepares for any subsequent activity from the North.

The missile launch was the latest in a string of weapons tests that have been carried out this year by North Korea and comes just days after the country’s ruler Kim Jong-un vowed to enhance his nuclear capabilities in more “practical and offensive” ways.

North Korea has launched roughly 30 missiles so far this year as retaliation for joint drills carried out by the South Korean and U.S. militaries, which it views as preparations for a potential attack.

South Korean and U.S. officials maintain their drills have been strictly defensive in nature and come in response to North Korea’s growing nuclear threats.

Concern remains high that North Korea could soon conduct its first nuclear test in more than five years.

Pyongyang unveiled a new type of nuclear warhead in April, but foreign experts debate whether it has the technology to attach the weapon to its more advanced long-range missiles in a functional capacity.

