North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile, Adding to Barrage

(Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile Wednesday toward waters off its east coast, South Korea’s military said, further ratcheting up tensions after launching its biggest single-day barrage last week.

Japan’s Coast Guard said the missile has likely already fallen, and Kyodo News said it likely dropped outside of the country’s exclusive economic zone. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff has not yet provided further information on the launch.

The latest launch from Pyongyang follows North Korea last Wednesday firing off at least 23 missiles, including the first rocket to fly over a nautical border with South Korea set up after the Korean War.

North Korea then tested on Thursday an intercontinental ballistic missile designed to hit the American mainland, while warning the US of “powerful measures” if it continued joint military drills in the region with South Korea and others. That ICBM appeared to have failed in flight, South Korea’s JCS said.

South Korea this week began conducting computer-simulated training drills after the air exercises with the US ended a few days ago.

North Korea is barred from conducting ballistic missile tests under United Nations resolutions intended to pressure Kim to give up his nuclear weapons program. The US and its allies believe Kim, who in September reaffirmed his refusal to disarm, is laying the groundwork to conduct his first test of an atomic bomb in five years.

