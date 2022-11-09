North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile, Adding to Barrage

Sangmi Cha
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward waters off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said, after ratcheting up tensions with its biggest single-day barrage last week.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The missile flew about 250 kilometers (155 miles) and reached a height of no more than 50 kms, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters in Tokyo. It apparently landed outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone and there have been no reports of damage, officials said.

The flight information provided by Japan would be consistent with a short-range ballistic missile. South Korean military detected one short-range ballistic missile fired from the Sukchon area in South Pyongan Province around 3:31 p.m., the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a text message sent to reporters.

The North Korean leader is finding space to ramp up provocations and conduct tit-for-tat military moves against the US and its allies as the US focuses on Russia’s war in Ukraine. Russia and China, two long-time partners of North Korea, have veto power at the UN Security Council and have shown no intent to punish Kim Jong Un with extra sanctions.

The latest launch from Pyongyang follows North Korea last Wednesday firing off at least 23 missiles, including the first rocket to fly over a nautical border with South Korea set up after the Korean War. North Korea has launched over 60 ballistic missiles so far in 2022, more than double the number of any year during Kim’s decade in power.

On Thursday, North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile designed to hit the American mainland, while warning the US of “powerful measures” if it continued joint military drills in the region with South Korea and others. That ICBM appeared to have failed in flight, South Korea’s JCS said.

South Korea this week began conducting computer-simulated training drills after the air exercises with the US ended a few days ago.

North Korea is barred from conducting ballistic missile tests under United Nations resolutions intended to pressure Kim to give up his nuclear weapons program. The US and its allies believe Kim, who in September reaffirmed his refusal to disarm, is laying the groundwork to conduct his first test of an atomic bomb in five years.

The US and South Korea have sharpened their rhetoric to deter Pyongyang from further military escalation, warning that using a nuclear weapon against allied nations would result in the end of the Kim regime.

(Updates with details on missile flight.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Swiss Life fee income rises 7% in first nine months of 2022

    Swiss Life increased its fee income by 7% in the first nine months of 2022, Switzerland's biggest life insurer said on Wednesday as it tackled higher interest and inflation rates around the world. Fee income increased to 1.75 billion Swiss francs ($1.77 billion), while gross written premiums fell 1% to 15 billion francs, the company said. In local currencies, which cuts out the impact of currency swings, fee income increased by 13%, while premiums increased by 2%.

  • Siemens Healthineers announces diagnostics division overhaul

    Siemens Healthineers is to restructure its diagnostics division in the hope of making around 300 million euros ($301.71 million) in savings by 2025, the U.S.-German medical device maker said upon announcing its fiscal 2022 results on Wednesday. One-off costs are initially expected in order to achieve the savings, the Siemens subsidiary said. Siemens Healthineers also said it was lowering its targets for the laboratory division, with comparable sales growth of 3-5% per year until 2025, rather than 4-6% previously.

  • France's Veolia's nine-month revenue jumps nearly 50% on Suez acquisition

    (Reuters) -Revenues at France's Veolia jumped 49.1% in the nine months to the end of September, the company said on Wednesday, mostly driven by its takeover of rival Suez earlier this year. The waste and water company's revenues for the period climbed to 30.71 billion euros ($30.92 billion), while its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 5.2% year-on-year to 4.53 billion euros. The acquisition of Suez in February contributed 7.12 billion euros to revenues, with organic growth totalling 13.2% for Veolia and Suez together.

  • Grocer Ahold Delhaize lifts 2022 earnings outlook

    Despite rising macro-economic and geopolitical challenges, Ahold is benefiting from a strong performance in the United States, where it operates the Stop & Shop, Giant, Food Lion and Hannaford chains. "Better-than-expected underlying U.S. results, foreign exchange benefits, and continued insurance gains from rising interest rates allow us to raise our full year diluted underlying EPS guidance to low-double-digit growth," CEO Frans Muller said in a statement. The group nudged up its annual earnings per share outlook in August for the second time this year.

  • Adidas halves FY income outlook after Kanye West split

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Adidas slashed its net income forecast for 2022 in half on Wednesday as it weighed the impact of its split from the rapper formerly known as Kanye West ahead of the key Christmas season. The company now expects net income from continuing operations of around 250 million euros ($251.53 million) this year, down from a target of around 500 million euros set out in a statement on Oct. 20. Adidas now expects currency-neutral revenues for the company to grow at a low-single-digit rate in 2022, down from a previously forecast mid-single-digit rate, and an operating margin of around 2.5% rather than 4%.

  • Britain's Next to buy failed furniture retailer Made.com with 500 jobs at risk

    LONDON (Reuters) -British fashion retailer Next will buy the brand of collapsed online furniture seller Made.com after it fell into administration, putting around 500 jobs at risk. Made had a nearly 18-month run as a public company, selling sleek furniture online, backed by a large advertising budget. It performed particularly strongly during the COVID-19 pandemic as shoppers, stuck at home, spent freely on sofas, coffee tables and lamps.

  • Blackstone, Pimco Stay Out of Net-Zero Group Even After Concessions

    (Bloomberg) -- Even after easing its terms, the world’s largest climate-finance coalition has failed to draw in some of the giants of investing.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackCZ SBF’ed SBFThe Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero is heading into the COP27 climate summit

  • Crypto Custody Firm Copper Inks $500M Insurance Deal With UK Giant Aon

    The agreement provides cover against employee collusion, third-party theft and physical loss or damage of digital assets held by the London-based company.

  • South Korean battery makers flag supply chain worries amid U.S. EV tax credit reform

    South Korean battery makers have urged the U.S. government to factor in realities of a complex supply chain for the industry and not hold the sector to "impossible requirements" ahead of the implementation of new U.S. EV tax credit rules. LG Energy Solution Ltd (LGES), SK Innovation's SK On and Samsung SDI Co Ltd expressed their concerns about the electric vehicle tax credit rules in comments submitted to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

  • Ukrainian company Antonov confirms information on building a second Mriya aircraft

    Antonov, a Ukrainian state-owned company, has confirmed information regarding the building of a new Mriya aircraft, and spoke about the start of reconstruction work. Source: State-owned company Antonov, in a statement on Facebook Quote: "Reconstruction work on this has now started.

  • Factbox-Democrat Fetterman wins U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, Edison Research projects

    Control of the U.S. Senate is at stake in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, as Republicans need to pick up only one seat to win control of the 100-seat chamber, which would allow them to block much of President Joe Biden's agenda. The chamber is currently split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats, who maintain control thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote. John Fetterman, the Democratic state lieutenant governor, flipped Pennsylvania's Senate seat, beating Mehmet Oz, a TV host and heart surgeon who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

  • Putin's Elite Tremble as Hardliners Call for ‘Stalinist’ Steps

    (Bloomberg) -- The rise of outspoken hardliners in the Kremlin is alarming insiders fearful the Russian president will heed their calls for even more confrontation abroad and sweeping repression at home. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesPutin's Elite Tremble as Hardliners Call for ‘Stalinist’ StepsElon Musk Tells Twitter Foll

  • Ukraines Armed Forces show how they destroy enemy equipment: Russians weld sewer hatches to tank, but in vain

    Troops of one of the assault brigades of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed an enemy tank in Kherson Oblast, in spite of the fact that the occupiers had added extra "protection" to the vehicle with stolen sewer hatches.

  • Trump Slammed For Outrageous New Attack Dehumanizing Nancy Pelosi

    The crowd cheered wildly at the escalation in rhetoric, which comes just days after a violent attack on Pelosi's husband.

  • Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is trailing with most votes counted in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District

    GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado is in a tight race against Democrat Adam Frisch, a businessman and former city councilman.

  • Former Army helicopter pilot sentenced for spying for China

    Shapour Moinian, 67, was sentenced to 20 months in federal prison.

  • F-22s arrive at Kadena, as aging F-15s prepare to depart

    The Air Force's decision to temporarily rotate fighters into Kadena to take the place of permanently-stationed F-15s drew objections from some Republicans.

  • Nikki Haley Says Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Black American Pastor, Should Be 'Deported'

    Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R), who served under Donald Trump as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said on Sunday that Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.)—a Black American pastor—should be “deported.”

  • Kevin McCarthy Offers Dark Assurance About Marjorie Taylor Greene's Future

    The House Republican leader discussed how Greene's influence may shift in the event of a GOP majority in the chamber.

  • Russian Enemies of Kremlin Meet to Plot Violent ‘Elimination’ of Putin

    GettyAnti-Russia activists and former Russian lawmakers opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been gathering in Poland in recent days to discuss what removing Putin from power would look like nearly nine months into his war in Ukraine.Some of the scenarios the anti-Russia group discussed include Russians staging a civil war, taking up arms, and killing Putin, according to Euractiv.A guerrilla fight may be the only way to take down Putin, said opposition activist Viacheslav Maltsev. “T