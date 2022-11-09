North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile, Adding to Barrage

(Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward waters off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said, after ratcheting up tensions with its biggest single-day barrage last week.

The missile flew about 250 kilometers (155 miles) and reached a height of no more than 50 kms, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters in Tokyo. It apparently landed outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone and there have been no reports of damage, officials said.

The flight information provided by Japan would be consistent with a short-range ballistic missile. South Korean military detected one short-range ballistic missile fired from the Sukchon area in South Pyongan Province around 3:31 p.m., the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a text message sent to reporters.

The North Korean leader is finding space to ramp up provocations and conduct tit-for-tat military moves against the US and its allies as the US focuses on Russia’s war in Ukraine. Russia and China, two long-time partners of North Korea, have veto power at the UN Security Council and have shown no intent to punish Kim Jong Un with extra sanctions.

The latest launch from Pyongyang follows North Korea last Wednesday firing off at least 23 missiles, including the first rocket to fly over a nautical border with South Korea set up after the Korean War. North Korea has launched over 60 ballistic missiles so far in 2022, more than double the number of any year during Kim’s decade in power.

On Thursday, North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile designed to hit the American mainland, while warning the US of “powerful measures” if it continued joint military drills in the region with South Korea and others. That ICBM appeared to have failed in flight, South Korea’s JCS said.

South Korea this week began conducting computer-simulated training drills after the air exercises with the US ended a few days ago.

North Korea is barred from conducting ballistic missile tests under United Nations resolutions intended to pressure Kim to give up his nuclear weapons program. The US and its allies believe Kim, who in September reaffirmed his refusal to disarm, is laying the groundwork to conduct his first test of an atomic bomb in five years.

The US and South Korea have sharpened their rhetoric to deter Pyongyang from further military escalation, warning that using a nuclear weapon against allied nations would result in the end of the Kim regime.

