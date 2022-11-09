North Korea fires ballistic missile off east coast, says South

Arpan Rai
·1 min read
A man walks past a television screen showing a news report about North Korean missile launches last week with images of the North’s leader, Kim Jong Un, along a pedestrian walkway in Tokyo (AFP via Getty Images)
North Korea has fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea and Japan said on Wednesday.

Japan’s coast guard said that the projectile fired by North Korea has already fallen and has likely landed outside the country’s exclusive economic zone.

It is not immediately clear how far the missile flew.

The launch of the ballistic weapon comes just three days after North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the eastern waters on Saturday morning.

These missiles reportedly flew about 80 miles, reaching 12 miles high before landing in the western sea, South Korea’s Joint Chief of Staff said.

The Kim Jong-un administration has fired a record number of missiles this year, stoking fears that North Korea is building up towards a seventh major nuclear weapons test.

Tensions in the Korean peninsula have continued to rise, with Washington and Seoul carrying out joint shows of military strength in the region.

More follows

