North Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea

The USS Kentucky, a nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, enters the South Korean naval base in Busan on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of U.S. Forces Korea/Yonhap

SEOUL, July 19 (UPI) -- North Korea fired an apparent ballistic missile into the East Sea on Wednesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The military was analyzing the launch to learn the type of missile fired, according to the JCS.

The missile launch comes one day after South Korea and the United States held the inaugural meeting of the Nuclear Consultative Group, designed to bolster U.S. extended deterrence to South Korea.

A U.S. military nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine arrived in Busan, South Korea, on Tuesday, the first port of call by an SSBN since 1981.

The North Korean launch also comes a week after Pyongyang test fired a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile that marked its 12th ICBM launch since the start of last year.