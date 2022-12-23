North Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles Ahead of Year-End Meeting

1
Jon Herskovitz and Sangmi Cha
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired two suspected short-range ballistic missiles Friday ahead of a major political meeting to set policy for the new year, after ratcheting up tensions with a record number of launches in 2022.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The suspected ballistic missiles were fired at around 4:32 p.m. from an area near Pyongyang’s main international airport toward waters off North Korea’s east coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. They traveled a distance of about 250 kilometers and 350 km respectively before falling into the sea, it said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is finding space to ramp up provocations and conduct tit-for-tat military moves against the US and its allies as President Joe Biden focuses on Russia’s war in Ukraine. The launch came three days after the US sent a bomber and F-22 stealth fighters to the peninsula for joint drills with South Korea.

Kim has called for a meeting of his ruling Workers’ Party at an unspecified date in late December to review economic and political efforts for this year and decide on policy plans for 2023. The North Korean leader has shown no interest in returning to nuclear disarmament talks that have been stalled for almost three years, and has stood firmly to a pledge to never give up his atomic arsenal.

This year, Kim’s regime has fired off 70 ballistic missiles, the most in his decade in power and in defiance of United Nations resolutions that prohibit the launches.

North Korea tested a new rocket engine earlier this month and on Dec. 18 fired off what South Korea said were two medium-range ballistic missiles. The joint US-South Korean air drills followed those launches.

The North Korean leader has been modernizing his inventory of missiles over the past several years to make them easier to hide, quicker to deploy and more difficult to shoot down. This year, he has tested missiles designed to deliver nuclear weapons to US allies South Korea and Japan, as well as firing off intercontinental ballistic missiles with ranges to hit the American mainland.

North Korea on Nov. 18 test-fired an ICBM with Kim’s daughter on hand for the launch, marking her first official appearance in state media. The move signaled that there’s another generation ready to take over the Cold War’s last continuous family dynasty and it will depend on nuclear weapons for its survival.

North Korea may soon raise regional tensions even higher with its first nuclear test since 2017. The US, South Korea and Japan have said for months that Pyongyang appears ready to test a device at any time and the three have pledged stern and coordinated punishments if Kim goes ahead with an atomic test.

The US push to isolate Vladimir Putin, coupled with increasing animosity toward China, has allowed Kim to strengthen his nuclear deterrent without fear of facing more sanctions at the UN Security Council. There’s almost no chance Russia or China, which have veto power at the council, would support any measures against North Korea, as they did in 2017 following a series of weapons tests that prompted former President Donald Trump to warn of “fire and fury.”

--With assistance from Go Onomitsu and Isabel Reynolds.

(Updates with details on launch.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Cassidy Hutchinson says she initially lied to the January 6 committee about a claim that Trump grabbed the steering wheel of his SUV and lunged at a Secret Service agent

    Hutchinson said she "lied" at the direction of her attorney Stefan Passantino, who she said instructed her to mislead the committee.

  • Joe Biden Was Reportedly Shocked by the Letter Donald Trump Left Him After Leaving the White House

    The new year is going to bring another political book our way, and it’s not about Donald Trump this time. The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House, by Chris Whipple, is coming out Jan. 17, 2023, and it does have a rather positive story to share about Donald Trump’s letter to Joe […]

  • Putin says Russia wants end to war in Ukraine

    Putin made the comments a day after U.S. President Joe Biden hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the White House and promised him continued and unwavering U.S. support. "Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war," Putin said. White House spokesman John Kirby said Putin has "shown absolutely zero indication that he's willing to negotiate" an end to the war, which began when Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Twitter deletes Donald Trump Jr. tweet mocking Zelenskyy with fake naked Hunter Biden image

    A tweet by Donald Trump Jr. that mocked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with a naked photo of Hunter Biden was deleted by Twitter on Thursday. The former president’s son posted the fake image late Wednesday after Zelenskyy received a rapturous reception for his address to a rare joint session of Congress. The mash-up image depicted a nude Hunter Biden standing next to Zelenskyy as the ...

  • Trump WH aide said it was ‘painfully obvious’ when Trump wrote his own tweets because of ‘the capitalization of letters’

    "In times of crises, you want your leader to meet the moment, and to me, it felt like he didn't meet the moment," former aide Sarah Matthews said.

  • Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery

    Simon Jankowski/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation a

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Says Trump’s Tax Returns Prove ‘Hillary Clinton Was Right All Along': ‘He Was Desperate to Hide the Truth’ (Video)

    Mika Brzezsinki mocked Trump for losing "more money than any other American" while writing "The Art of the Deal"

  • Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner’s Marriage Is Reportedly in a ‘Toxic’ Place Right Now

    Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner might not be seeing eye to eye right now as they navigate their post-political life. Their marriage is reportedly very rocky right now. It’s all falling apart,” a source told RadarOnline. “They’re always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in […]

  • Putin refers to Ukraine 'war', says he wants to end it

    STORY: Referring to the conflict in Ukraine as a ‘war’ - Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a press conference in Moscow on Thursday, that he wants to end the fighting and that this would inevitably involve a diplomatic solution. PUTIN: "Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war. (BACK IN SHOT) We are striving for this and will continue to strive." During the 10 months of conflict-- Putin has consistently called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a special military operation and not a war.U.S. officials were quick to cast doubt on Putin’s intentions.White House spokesman John Kirby said Putin has not shown any interest in negotiating an end to the war. Kirby told reporters during an online briefing: "Everything Putin is doing on the ground and in the air bespeaks a man who wants to continue to visit violence upon the Ukrainian people" and "escalate the war." Russia has persistently said it is open to negotiations, but Ukraine and its allies suspect a ploy to buy time after a series of Russian defeats have swung the momentum of the 10-month war in favor of Kyiv. Putin’s comments come a day after U.S. President Joe Biden hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House – promising the Ukrainian leader unwavering U.S. support, and announcing a new $1.85 billion military aid package which includes the Patriot air defense system. It's one of the most advanced U.S. air defense systems, capable of intercepting threats, such as aircraft and ballistic missiles. But Putin on Thursday downplayed the Patriot system, saying it was "quite old" and did not work like Russia's S-300 system. The Kremlin said the U.S. supplying it would not contribute to settling the conflict in Ukraine... or prevent Russia from achieving its goals.

  • Donald Trump's Tax Returns May Be an Indication Why He Pushed for Life to Return to Normal During COVID

    Now that the reports from Congress’s Joint Committee on Taxation and the House Ways and Means committee have been released, new eyeballs are on Donald Trump’s finances while he was in the White House. Financial experts are zeroing in on the 2020 tax year because it seems to offer clues as to why the former […]

  • Shoigu wants to form another army on border due to accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO

    Sergey Shoigu, the Russian Defence Minister, has said that the Russian Federation should create a group of troops on the border with Finland due to the accession of this country and Sweden to NATO. Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti Quote: "Given NATO's desire to build up its military capabilities near the Russian border, as well as to expand the North Atlantic Alliance at the expense of Finland and Sweden, it is necessary to take measures in response to the creation of an appro

  • Cassidy Hutchinson's Full Bombshell Testimony Released: 'They Will Ruin My Life, Mom'

    On Thursday, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots released hundreds of pages of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony

  • Twitter Users Slam Donald Trump Jr. For Calling Volodymyr Zelenskyy A 'Welfare Queen'

    The Ukrainian president is visiting Washington with a request for more aid to fight Russia's invasion.

  • Electric Boat gains $5.1B Navy contract to build 5 Columbia-class submarines

    General Dynamics Electric Boat has been awarded another $5.1 billion to build five Columbia class nuclear submarines for the U.S. Navy. The modification to an existing contract, announced Wednesday by the Pentagon, will support production of advanced ballistic missile subs at GDEB's shipyards in Groton, Connecticut; North Kingstown, Rhode Island and Newport News, Virginia. Two 560-foot Columbia class submarines — an item identified as a top procurement priority by the Navy — are already under construction by Electric Boat.

  • Judge tells Trump lawyers to stop filing pointless lawsuits to slow down NY investigations into his businesses

    Trump is in a legal fight with New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is investigating his businesses and accuses him of fraud.

  • Russian soldier says they're suffering more losses 'from their own side' than from Ukrainians, including being fired on by their own tanks

    Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine are being killed by their own in accidental as well as deliberate incidents, according to multiple reports.

  • On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal

    Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress. Welcome to On…

  • CNN Anchor Presses Jan. 6 Committee Member Zoe Lofgren In Tense On-Air Exchange

    Republicans are set to take over the House majority next month, and it’s unlikely the ethics committee's GOP members will go after fellow party members.

  • China sends 39 warplanes and 3 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours

    Between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, 30 of the Chinese planes crossed the median of the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial boundary once tacitly accepted by both sides, according to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense.

  • City in Oklahoma says Air Force charter jet damaged runway

    The C-17 Globemaster aircraft is 45 tons heavier than the runway's maximum weight capacity, city officials said in a news release. The plane touched down at the airport Sunday, the city said, ahead of a game against Oklahoma State University on Tuesday. “Airport staff have temporarily patched surface damage to the runway and taxiways but must have the sub-surface assessed for potential long-term damage,” the statement said.