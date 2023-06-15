North Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles After Warning US on Drills

(Bloomberg) -- North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles Thursday in its first such launch in about two months, which comes after it failed in late May to put a spy satellite into orbit.

The missiles were fired at around 7:25 p.m. and 7:37 p.m. from near Pyongyang’s international airport toward waters off the east of the peninsula, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. At least one projectile likely splashed down in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, a Japanese Defense Ministry official said.

The launch comes as the US and South Korea have been conducting live-fire drills. Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency quoted a Defense Ministry spokesman as denouncing the drills and issuing a threat, in a dispatch that coincided with the launch.

“Our armed forces will fully counter any form of demonstrative moves and provocation of the enemies,” KCNA cited the official as saying.

Pyongyang has fired 19 ballistic missiles so far this year, including three intercontinental ballistic missiles designed to deliver a nuclear warhead to the US mainland. The country fired off more than 70 ballistic missiles last year, a record for the state.

On May 31, North Korea conducted its first launch of a space rocket in about seven years, which failed shortly after launch and broke apart in the Yellow Sea.

While North Korea said it was trying to put a spy satellite into orbit and had the right to do so as part of a space program, Japan, South Korea and the US condemned the launch, saying it violated United Nations resolutions by employing technology used for ICBMs.

Kim’s regime has been modernizing its missile arsenal over the past few years, rolling out models that are quick to deploy and designed to evade US-operated interceptors. The North Korean leader has been trying to increase his ability to deliver a credible strike on the US mainland and on the two allies who host the bulk of America’s military personnel in the region — South Korea and Japan.

President Joe Biden has warned North Korean nuclear that an attack on the US and its allies would be the end of Kim’s regime when he hosted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at the White House in April. They announced new efforts to counter Pyongyang’s nuclear buildup and a plan to deploy US nuclear-armed submarines to South Korea for the first time in decades.

On April 13, North Korea tested a new type of solid-fuel ICBM, with leader Kim on hand. A solid-fuel missile increases the scope for launching from a hardened underground silo with little warning. Liquid-fuel missiles in general take more time to prepare, giving off signs to spy satellites that a launch is imminent.

In late March, North Korea released photos of Kim inspecting the state’s biggest display of warheads since he took power about a decade ago, indicating the leader has no intention of abandoning his atomic arsenal. Weapons experts said the images indicate Pyongyang has made progress in miniaturizing its warheads and could lead to more testing to verify their capabilities.

North Korea has demonstrated its missiles can fly as far as the US but there are questions as to whether the warheads would be able to stay intact to reach their targets.

The US and South Korea in late January pledged to step up their joint exercises at a meeting of their defense ministers in Seoul. The drills had been scaled down or halted under former President Donald Trump, who was hoping the move would facilitate his nuclear negotiations with the North Korean leader.

Those talks produced no concrete steps to wind down Pyongyang’s nuclear program, which has only grown larger as disarmament talks sputtered.

North Korea has responded with shows of force when Japan has joined some of the drills that have included the US and South Korea.

