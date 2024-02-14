North Korea Fires Fifth Barrage of Cruise Missiles in Past Month

(Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles toward waters off its east coast on Wednesday for its fifth such barrage in the past several weeks, ratcheting up security concerns in the region.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the country’s military detected several unknown cruise missiles near waters northeast of North Korea’s eastern coastal city of Wonsan at around 9 a.m. local time. Seoul is working with its US ally to analyze the launch, the JCS said in a text message to reporters.

“Our military is cooperating closely with the US while strengthening surveillance and vigilance, and is closely watching for additional signs and activities from North Korea,” it said.

The latest launch follows four salvos of cruise missiles fired by Kim Jong Un’s regime since mid-January, including a new model designed to be fired from a submarine. Although North Korea is barred by UN Security Council resolutions from testing ballistic missiles, it faces no such prohibitions on cruise missiles.

Ballistic missiles fly in an arced trajectory at supersonic speeds and are unpowered on descent. Cruise missiles travel at typically subsonic speeds and can fly at low altitudes. They are maneuverable, making them harder to detect and intercept.

Kim is likely using the tests to show he has a variety of methods to launch a strike, adding to the planning contingencies for the US and its allies in the region — Japan and South Korea. This includes using his navy to fire off missiles as well as deploying a new type of underwater drone that Pyongyang says would be able to deliver a nuclear strike. Weapons experts doubt the claim.

Kim and his official media have been lashing out at the US and South Korea for almost every day over the past several weeks, with the North Korean leader saying the time for peaceful unification is over and seeking to strike the concept from the country’s constitution.

--With assistance from Seyoon Kim.

