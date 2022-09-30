2

North Korea fires fourth ballistic missile in one week after Vice President Harris' gaffe

Adam Sabes
·1 min read

North Korea fired its fourth ballistic missile in one week, following Vice President Kamala Harris making a mistake during her prepared remarks at the Korean Peninsula's Demilitarized Zone (DMZ)

The missile was fired into the East Sea on Saturday, South Korea's military told Yonhap.

It's the fourth missile fired by North Korea in the past seven days.

The provocation comes after Harris said on Thursday that the United States has a "strong alliance" with "the Republic of North Korea."

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS COMMENDS US ALLIANCE WITH 'REPUBLIC OF NORTH KOREA' IN DMZ SPEECH GAFFE

US Vice President Kamala Harris holds a bilateral meeting with South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (not pictured) in Tokyo on Sept. 27, 2022, ahead of the state funeral for the former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. <span class="copyright">Getty Images</span>
US Vice President Kamala Harris holds a bilateral meeting with South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (not pictured) in Tokyo on Sept. 27, 2022, ahead of the state funeral for the former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. Getty Images

Harris intended to refer to the Republic of Korea, which is South Korea's official name.

"I cannot state enough that the commitment of the United States to the defense of the Republic of Korea is iron-clad, and that we will do everything in our power to ensure that it has meaning in every way that the words suggest," Harris said when visiting the DMZ.

VP KAMALA HARRIS VISITS JAPAN TO DISCUSS TAIWANESE SECURITY SITUATION: OFFICIAL

North Korea also fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea within hours of Harris leaving South Korea on Thursday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday that the missile tests are "not unusual," adding that it wouldn't stop Harris from going to the DMZ.

"As you know, North Korea has a history of doing these types of tests," Harris said.

Fox News' Andrea Vacchiano and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

