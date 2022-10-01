North Korea fires fourth round of ballistic missiles this week

1
Jared Gans
·2 min read

North Korea fired its fourth round of ballistic missiles in the past week on Saturday local time, the State Department confirmed.

A State Department spokesperson said the United States condemns the launches, along with the five missiles North Korea launched on three other occasions since Sunday.

The Associated Press reported that South Korean and Japanese officials said North Korea launched two short-range missiles toward its eastern waters. The South Korean military said it has enhanced its surveillance posture.

Japanese Vice Defense Minister Toshiro Ino said the missiles were fired off North Korea’s west coast within about 15 minutes of each other, the AP reported. They traveled up to 250 miles before landing in the Sea of Japan.

The State Department spokesperson said the launches violate multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions and threaten North Korea’s neighbors and the international community.

“We remain committed to a diplomatic approach to the DPRK and call on the DPRK to engage in dialogue,” they said. “At the same time, we will continue to work with allies and partners to limit the DPRK’s ability to advance its unlawful ballistic missile and weapons of mass destruction programs.”

North Korea fired one surface-to-surface ballistic missile on Sunday and two short-range missiles toward the East Sea before Vice President Harris arrived in South Korea.

Harris visited the country at the end of a four-day trip to Asia, emphasizing the U.S.’s commitment to South Korea and condemning the North Korean government. North Korea fired two additional short-range missiles on Thursday after Harris left.

The spokesperson said the U.S. commitment to defend South Korea and Japan remains “ironclad.”

North Korea is rumored to be preparing for a nuclear test in October or November, which would be its seventh such test since 2006 and first since 2017.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea fires 4th round of missile tests in 1 week

    North Korea on Saturday fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, South Korean and Japanese officials said, making it the North's fourth round of weapons launches this week that are seen as a response to military drills among its rivals. Japan’s Defense Ministry said it also spotted the launches. “The repeated ballistic missile firings by North Korea are a grave provocation that undermines peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and in the international community,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

  • South Korea Leader’s Diplomatic Woes Send Support to Record Low

    (Bloomberg) -- The support rate for South Korea’s president hit a record low after gaffes during trips abroad eroded confidence in his four-month-old government and led the opposition camp to pass a motion calling for the dismissal of his foreign minister.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsMarjorie Taylor Green

  • K'Andre Miller with a Goal vs. New Jersey Devils

    K'Andre Miller (New York Rangers) with a Goal vs. New Jersey Devils, 09/30/2022

  • U.S., European Union accuse Russia of sabotaging Nord Stream pipelines

    Western leaders are accusing Russia of deliberately sabotaging Europe's Nord Stream pipelines. CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent, and "Face the Nation" moderator, Margaret Brennan, discusses the situation.

  • Every dollar counts for Ukraine and other countries in crisis

    In that period, while much of the world rallied to provide us with economic assistance, we have had to pay nearly $1.37 billion to the world’s crisis lender: the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The IMF imposes these “surcharges” on countries with a debt to the Fund greater than 187.5% of their assigned quota at the organization or when the loan lasts more than 36 or 51 months (depending on the type of program). The reality, however, is that they add to unsustainable debt burdens, siphoning valuable resources from countries facing acute challenges and hampering their ability to manage shocks and return to stable, sustainable economic conditions.

  • Denis Malgin with a Goal vs. Ottawa Senators

    Denis Malgin (Toronto Maple Leafs) with a Goal vs. Ottawa Senators, 09/30/2022

  • Michigan high school football: Live updates from Week 6 games across MHSAA

    We're tracking MHSAA football live scores and final results from across the state. If you have a score to report, post it on Twitter with #mipreps.

  • Biden vows US commitment to Pacific Islands at summit

    President Joe Biden on Thursday told visiting leaders from more than a dozen Pacific Island countries that the U.S. was committed to bolstering its presence in their region and becoming a more collaborative partner as they face the “existential threat” of climate change. The president addressed the leaders who gathered in Washington for a summit as the White House looks to improve relations in the Pacific amid growing U.S. concern about China’s growing military and economic influence. “A great deal of history of our world is going to be written in the Indo-Pacific over the coming years and decades,” Biden said at the start of a meeting with island leaders at the State Department.

  • Convicted Vegas bombmaker was on the lam for four days

    Authorities say they are investigating how a convicted bombmaker was able to easily escape from a Nevada prison without anyone noticing for four days, before a tip led to his capture at a transit center in Las Vegas Wednesday night as he prepared to board a bus out of town. State corrections officials didn’t realize until Tuesday that Porfirio Duarte-Herrera had escaped Sept. 23 from the medium-security prison where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion outside a Las Vegas Strip resort. Las Vegas police said they were informed Wednesday night that a person matching the description of Duarte-Herrera was in the area.

  • Japan to pay up to $320M for US company's chip production

    Japan is providing a major U.S. chipmaker a subsidy of up to 46.6 billion yen ($322 million) to support its plan to produce advanced memory chips at a Hiroshima factory, the Japanese trade minister said Friday. The announcement to subsidize Micron Technology comes on the heels of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' visit in Japan as the two countries step up cooperation on expanding manufacturing and supply chains for critical materials. “I hope the deal will contribute to further expansion of cooperation between Japan and the United States in the area of semiconductors,” Japan’s Economy and Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said.

  • China dismisses complaints over quarantining US diplomats

    China on Friday dismissed complaints from two U.S. congressmembers over the quarantining of American diplomats and their family members under the country’s strict COVID-19 regulations. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China “adopts a science-based and effective epidemic prevention protocol for both Chinese and foreigners coming to China without discrimination.” Regardless of their status, all U.S. visitors accepted China’s epidemic policies, including post-entry medical observation and health monitoring, Mao told reporters at a daily briefing.

  • Analysis-Mexico data hack exposes government cybersecurity vulnerability

    A major hack into classified government information in Mexico, including thousands of emails from the armed forces, exposed the country's vulnerability to cyberattacks due to under-investment and poor technological preparedness, experts said on Friday. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed on Friday the Defense Ministry had suffered a hack that revealed details about his heart condition - a form of angina - as well as information on criminal figures, transcripts of communications, and the monitoring of the U.S. ambassador to Mexico. The size of the hack suggested prior planning, said Francisco Solano, an executive at IT services and consulting firm Logicalis.

  • Ian brings 'catastrophic' flooding along South Carolina coast

    As scenes of Hurricane Ian's apocalyptic destruction across Florida continued to unfold, the massive storm took aim at South Carolina's shore. High-water rescue teams saved countless numbers of people who were stranded or trapped in coastal towns Friday after Ian's storm surge submerged roads, stalled vehicles and swept into homes. In Litchfield, South Carolina, rescue crews had to trudge through waist-deep floodwaters to reach residents and pets. Less than five miles south of Litchfield, local

  • Russia opens more border draft offices amid call-up exodus

    Russian authorities are opening more military enlistment offices near Russia's borders in an apparent effort to intercept some of the Russian men of fighting age who are trying to flee the country by land to avoid getting called up to fight in Ukraine. A new draft office opened at the Ozinki checkpoint in the Saratov region on Russia's border with Kazakhstan, regional officials said Thursday. Another enlistment center was set to open at a crossing in the Astrakhan region, also on the border with Kazakhstan.

  • Recovery plans using ferry, barges start to take shape for isolated Pine Island

    After inspecting storm-battered Pine Island, which is home to both fishing villages and long-term residents, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday vowed to restore the destroyed bridge that has severed the island’s link to the mainland.

  • Hungary cannot support any new EU energy sanctions against Russia - govt

    Hungary cannot support the European Union's planned eighth round of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine if those contain energy sanctions, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday. But EU states need unanimity to impose sanctions and Orban has been a vocal critic, saying on Monday that the EU sanctions have "backfired", driving up energy prices and dealing a blow to European economies.

  • Rockets hit residence of Russian-appointed puppet in Kherson Oblast, killing him

    FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 10:49 On Friday night, 30 September, two rockets hit the room of the building where Deputy Head of Security Affairs of Kherson Oblast and an ex-FSB [Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation] employee had lived.

  • Russian occupiers force doctors and teachers of Mariupol to hand over their Ukrainian passports

    "UKRAINSKA PRAVDA" - THURSDAY, 29 SEPTEMBER 2022, 12:58 The Russian occupiers are forcing all educators and doctors of Mariupol to obtain Russian passports by 1 January 2023, as well as to hand over their Ukrainian ones.

  • Ian soaks the Carolinas; death toll likely to grow as crews sift through destruction in Florida: Live updates

    Ian made its second U.S. landfall Friday in South Carolina. It's the first landfalling hurricane in the state since Matthew in 2016.

  • Putin Sees Himself as Part of the History of Russia's Tsars—Including Their Imperialism

    Vladimir Putin's war of aggression in Ukraine is his attempt to become part of Russia's long imperial history