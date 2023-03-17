North Korea fires ICBM test aimed to 'strike fear'

North Korea said Friday it fired an intercontinental ballistic missile to “strike fear into the enemies” as South Korea and Japan agreed at a summit to work closely on regional security with the United States and staged military exercises around the region. (Mar. 17)

