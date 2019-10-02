North Korea launches missile 'from submarine' towards Japan days before nuclear talks with US

This picture taken on the morning of October 2, 2019 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 3, 2019 shows the test-firing of

North Korea on Wednesday fired a projectile toward its eastern sea, possibly from a submarine, South Korea's military said, in an apparent display of its expanding military capabilities ahead of planned nuclear negotiations with the United States this weekend.

A few hours after the launch, South Korea’s National Security Council expressed “strong concern” that North Korea may have tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).

In connection with North Korea's firing of a projectile earlier in the day, the NSC is placing "weight on the possibility" that it was a SLBM test, the presidential office said, according to Yonhap.

Seoul said it was likely a Pukguksong-class weapon, as the North’s earlier submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) were known, that is under development.

A preliminary assessment by the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff found that the missile flew 450km and reached a height of 910 km, which, analysts pointed out, is the longest range test since 2017.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga initially said the North fired two ballistic missiles from the country's east coast, and one of them appeared to have landed inside Japan's exclusive economic zone off northwestern coast.

This early assessment was later revised by the defence missile from two missiles down to one. There were no reports of damage to Japanese vessels or aircraft travelling in the area.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe strongly condemned the launch and said it was a violation of United Nations resolutions.

The launches, which were the North's ninth round of weapons tests since late July, came hours after a senior North Korean diplomat on Tuesday evening announced that North Korea and the United States have agreed to resume working-level nuclear negotiations this weekend.

After supervising a testing firing of what the North described as a "newly developed super-large multiple rocket launcher" last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was quoted by state media as saying that the system would require a "running fire test" to complete its development.

North Korea could also be demonstrating its displeasure over South Korea displaying some of its newly purchased US-made F-35 stealth fighter jets for the first time during its Armed Forces Day ceremony on Tuesday. The North has sharply reacted to the F-35 purchases, calling them a grave provocation that violate recent inter-Korean agreements aimed at lowering military tensions.

Ankit Panda, an adjunct senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists, suggested that additional factors may have prompted the launch, including an attempt at gaining leverage before this weekend’s talks, and a show of force against Japan’s new Aegis Ashore missile defence system.

“On September 23, 24, and 28, North Korean media featured articles slamming #Japan over Aegis Ashore. That’s part of the context here too,” he tweeted.

“Japanese MoD also made an announcement on Aegis Ashore deployment plans last week. Between the Moon F-35A inspection and this, seems like Kim has enough in-theater to merit signaling-by-missile again.”

Nuclear negotiations have been at a standstill for months following a February summit between Kim and President Donald Trump in Hanoi, Vietnam.