North Korea Fires Missiles as Kim Leads Artillery Competition

(Bloomberg) -- North Korea appears to have fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea shared with Japan, hours after leader Kim Jong Un guided a military exercise.

South Korea’s military said that it had detected two of what appear to be ballistic missiles fired from North Pyongan Province near the West Sea into the East Sea. Japan’s coast guard said that the projectiles fell outside of its exclusive economic zone.

“The recent repeated launches of ballistic missiles by North Korea are a serious issue for Japan and the rest of the international community,” Japan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The move followed the firing of what are believed to be three short-range ballistic missiles off North Korea’s eastern coast last week.

Minutes before the information was released by the South Korean military, its isolated neighbor’s state media said that Kim on Friday guided an “artillery fire competition” among large combined units of the army on the western front, which he found satisfactory.

Kim “gave important instructions on the direction of the military and political work, including the issue of intensifying the drills” of the military “as required by the prevailing situation,” the Korean Central News Agency said in a statement.

KCNA also said in a separate statement that the North will convene a parliament session on April 10, without providing any agenda details.

