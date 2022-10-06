North Korea fires more missiles as US carrier is sent to Sea of Japan

Julia Shapero
·1 min read

North Korea fired two more ballistic missiles into the ocean on Thursday as the Pentagon deployed a U.S. aircraft carrier to the region.

The short-range ballistic missiles landed in North Korea’s eastern waters, according to The Associated Press, with the first missile flying more than 200 miles and the second nearly 500 miles.

Pyongyang also flew 12 warplanes near its border with South Korea on Thursday, prompting its neighbor to launch 30 warplanes in response.

The South Korean military said it believes the planes were conducting air-to-surface firing drills.

The U.S. and South Korea conducted joint military exercises on Tuesday, after Pyongyang tested an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan on Monday.

The U.S. also announced the redeployment of the USS Ronald Reagan east of North Korea.

