North Korea fires the most missiles in a day, raising tensions with South Korea

Reuters

A U.S. jury began deliberations on Wednesday in the trial of Tom Barrack, the onetime private equity executive and fundraiser for Donald Trump, on charges he acted as a foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn last year charged Barrack, 75, with using his influence with the Trump campaign and administration to push the UAE's policy interests without notifying the U.S. Attorney General he was acting as an agent for the Middle Eastern country, as required by law. The OPEC nation paid him back in 2017 and 2018 by investing $374 million from its sovereign wealth with his company, then known as Colony Capital, prosecutors said.