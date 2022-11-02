North Korea fires the most missiles in a day, raising tensions with South Korea
North Korea launched at least 23 missiles on November 2, one of which landed in territorial waters close to South Korea.
North Korea’s Foreign Ministry criticized the U.S. for expanding joint military exercises with South Korea. North Korea claims the drills are practice for a potential attack.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday hiked interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, pressing even harder on the brakes of the economy in a scramble to slow inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee, the panel of Fed officials responsible for monetary policy, boosted the central bank’s baseline interest rate range to a span of…
Eric Musselman has been one of the nation's best at dipping into the transfer portal at Arkansas and at his previous stop in Nevada. Musselman is still adept at landing elite high school recruits — his 2022 class was second nationally — but adding quality transfers was a big part of the Razorbacks' consecutive Elite Eight runs. “Veteran players through the transfer portal can have a immediate impact both as starters and as role players,” he said.
South Korea let loose its own barrage of missiles in a show of force after North Korea fired off nearly two dozen missiles.
A U.S. jury began deliberations on Wednesday in the trial of Tom Barrack, the onetime private equity executive and fundraiser for Donald Trump, on charges he acted as a foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn last year charged Barrack, 75, with using his influence with the Trump campaign and administration to push the UAE's policy interests without notifying the U.S. Attorney General he was acting as an agent for the Middle Eastern country, as required by law. The OPEC nation paid him back in 2017 and 2018 by investing $374 million from its sovereign wealth with his company, then known as Colony Capital, prosecutors said.
Kerr: "You throw either [myself or Erik Spoelstra] in that situation, we wouldn't have done any better than Steve."
A man posing to be a student lived in several Stanford University dorms and integrated himself into campus life.
Deputies were looking for a stolen car, officials say.
Missile and drone attacks have damaged 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure and have already briefly left large parts of Kyiv without power and water, prompting power rationing. On Wednesday, Klitschko wrote on messaging app Telegram that city authorities were considering different scenarios due to missile attacks.
The man accused of breaking into Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and beating her husband with a hammer pleaded not guilty.
The candidate was still recovering from his stroke when he went toe-to-toe with TV personality Dr. Oz
Know before you go: Halloween safety tips
Cruz was a former student of the school and was 19 at the time of the shooting.
Ukrainian TV presenter, journalist and volunteer Serhiy Prytula on Nov. 2 announced a new fundraising campaign for the purchase of 50 armored vehicles for the Ukrainian military.
Foxconn's Zhengzhou facility is under a closed loop COVID lockdown after an outbreak of the virus, placing strict controls on workers.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) The AFC-leading Bills refused to stand pat Tuesday at the NFL trade deadline with general manager Brandon Beane filling key needs in Buffalo's offensive backfield and injury depleted secondary. Beane began by adding an established pass-catching dimension in acquiring running back Nyheim Hines in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. Buffalo traded third-string running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick in next year's draft to the Colts to land Hines, who provides the Josh Allen-led offense an experienced dual threat.
I'm already planning for another dog costume next year.View Entire Post ›
The Bills head to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets in an AFC East Week 9 showdown. Here's an early preview of the game.
STORY: Oleksandr Kamyshin, chief executive of Ukrainian Railways, spoke as he travelled by train through the Kupiansk railway hub, once used by Russian troops to resupply their frontline before the area was liberated by Ukrainian forces.Kupiansk was one of an array of settlements that Ukrainian troops recaptured during a surprise counteroffensive that caught Russian forces off-guard in September.Kamyshin said the railway infrastructure had suffered huge damage and full recovery would take years and significant funds.The railways have played a major role since Russia invaded its neighbour on Feb. 24. Millions of Ukrainians fled west by train into Poland and beyond. Trains are also supplying the frontlines.
North Korea is covertly supplying a "significant number" of artillery shells to Russia for use in Ukraine, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.