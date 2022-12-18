North Korea fires pair of ballistic missiles that could potentially reach Japan

2
Justin Klawans, Staff writer
·1 min read
North Korean missiles are seen during a military parade.
North Korean missiles are seen during a military parade. API/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

North Korea fired a pair of medium-range rockets that could potentially reach Japan, the South Korean and Japanese governments said Sunday.

According to The New York Timesthe missiles were fired from North Korea's Tongchangri region. They traveled about 310 miles before landings in the waters of the Korean Peninsula. Per The Associated Pressthe missiles were launched at a steep angle and reached an altitude of 340 miles, meaning they could potentially travel farther if launched in a more standard path.

Japan's Vice Defense Minister Toshiro Ino criticized the missile launches for threatening the safety of the international community. This sentiment was echoed by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, which said the American commitments to South Korea and Japan remained "ironclad."

The test launches come just days after Japan reinvigorated its national security strategy, something it had none done for nine years. The Japanese military also received a significant boost, and the country vowed to increase its military spending. Per the Times, the new plans "called for the officially pacifist Japan to acquire​ counterstrike abilities, including​ missiles that could be used to target bases in enemy territory in response to an attack.​"

The launches cap off a year in which the hermit state test-fired a record number of intercontinental ballistic missiles, including some that could also reach the United States. This rocket, the Hwasong-17, is the largest ICBM ever designed by North Korea, and its launch was overseen by North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un himself.

You may also like

5 scathingly funny cartoons about Kyrsten Sinema's defection from the Democrats

U.S. Fish and Wildlife celebrates reintroduction of rare West Virginia fish that 'looks like a candy cane'

Zelensky reportedly snubbed by FIFA after offering to share peace message at World Cup final

Recommended Stories

  • American team to help investigate massive aquarium break in Germany

    American team to help investigate massive aquarium break in Germany

  • N. Korea fires ballistic missiles, says S. Korea

    STORY: North Korea fired two ballistic missiles towards the sea off the Korean Peninsula's east coast on Sunday (December 18). That's according to South Korea and Japan. South Korea's presidential office "strongly condemned" Pyongyang for escalating tensions.The country's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the two medium-range missiles flew about 311 miles.Japan's Vice Defence Minister Toshiro Ino said the missiles appeared to have landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.“North Korea's series of rapidly escalating provocations threatens the peace and security of Japan, the region, and the international community, and must not be tolerated. It violates the (United Nation’s) relevant Security Council resolutions, and Japan has lodged a strong protest with North Korea through our embassy in Beijing and strongly condemned their actions.”He added that there had been no report of damages.The North's missile launch comes just days after the country tested a high-thrust solid-fuel engine.Experts say it would allow for quicker and more mobile launches of ballistic missiles, as it seeks to develop a new strategic weapon and speed up its nuclear and missile programs.North Korea has conducted an unprecedented number of missile tests this year -- including an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland, despite international bans and sanctions.In November, Japanese officials said North Korea test-fired an ICMB that landed just 130 miles off Japan.Japan on Friday unveiled its biggest military build-up since World War Two.The $320 billion plan will buy missiles capable of striking China, and ready it for sustained conflict.

  • Biden official tells Congress Ukraine could take back Crimea: report

    A Biden administration official told several members of Congress at a briefing last month that Ukraine now has the military capability to retake Crimea from Russia, NBC News reported on Friday. The official was reportedly asked whether Ukraine would try to retake the peninsula, which Russia has held since 2014, and responded that it has the…

  • Pentagon has received 'several hundreds' of new UFO reports

    A new Pentagon office set up to track reports of unidentified flying objects has received “several hundreds” of new reports, but no evidence so far of alien life, the agency's leadership told reporters Friday. The office was established following more than a year of attention on unidentified flying objects that military pilots have observed but have sometimes been reluctant to report due to fear of stigma. In June 2021 the Office of the Director of National Intelligence reported that between 2004 and 2021, there were 144 such encounters, 80 of which were captured on multiple sensors.

  • Russia's defence minister visits troops involved in Ukraine operation - ministry

    "The head of the Russian military flew around the areas of deployment of troops and checked the advanced positions of Russian units in the zone of the special military operation," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app. Moscow calls its invasion in Ukraine a "special military operation" to "demilitarise" and "denazify" its neighbour.

  • Couples are proposing to each other by writing 'marry me' on Ukrainian artillery shells to be fired at Russians

    Emily and David met through their passionate support of Ukraine online, and then fell in love. He proposed with a message on a 155mm artillery shell.

  • Four-star safety Sylvester Smith commits to Auburn

    He is already the fourth flip of the Hugh Freeze era.

  • Collaborator caught in Kherson Oblast who served as "chairman of village council" during occupation

    In Kherson Oblast, the Security Service of Ukraine [SSU] have detained a resident who, during the Russian occupation, took the post of the so-called "Chairman of the Novoraisk village council". Source: SSU Department in Kherson Oblast Quote: "In the village of Novoraisk, Beryslav district, Kherson Oblast, during stabilisation measures, SSU officers detained a resident.

  • Ukraines Armed Forces hit headquarters of invaders in Shchastia, Luhansk Oblast: 16 Russians killed, many wounded

    Ukrainian defenders, with the help of the underground resistance, have hit the headquarters of the Russian invaders in the town of Shchastia, Luhansk Oblast. At least 16 invaders have been killed, and about 40 more have been wounded as a result of the attack.

  • 3,000 miners trapped in mines after Russian missile strikes in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

    Over 3,000 miners have been stranded due to the massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine and blackouts in mines. Source: Mykola Lukashyk, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council; Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the Military Administration of the city of Kryvyi Rih Quote from Lukashyk: "Over 3,000 miners were trapped underground in Kryvyi Rih, Pavlohrad and Synelnykove districts due to a massive attack and blackout.

  • Former NFL player and current analyst believes the Commanders are dark-horse Super Bowl contender

    The Commanders? A Super Bowl contender? One former NFL player believes so.

  • Mistletoe more than just a holiday decoration for kissing under

    American mistletoe grows wild in the boughs of silver maples, elms and other trees.

  • Ministers in Peru resign amid deadly protests

    STORY: Peru’s fledgling government wobbled amid its ongoing political crisis.At least two government ministers resigned from their posts on Friday, citing “disproportionate” state violence from security forces.More than a dozen people have been killed so far in the unrest.Supporters of ousted leader Pedro Castillo, who is under investigation for rebellion, tried to storm an airport runway in the city of Ayacucho.Police and army officers stopped them with tear gas and guns.Multiple injuries were reported, and a young man died.Nearby, protesters set fire to the local prosecutor’s office and looted the building.Pro-Castillo protesters also blocked a border crossing between Peru and Bolivia, near the town of Desaguadero – leaving hundreds of lorries stranded.This man repeated their demands – they want an immediate closure of the Congress, for new President Dina Boluarte to resign, and early elections to be held. But some locals were displeased with the unrest disrupting their lives.Residents stranded across the border, who simply wanted to return home, argued with the protesters.Peru’s new president, Dina Boluarte, condemned vandalism.She also said security forces have clear instructions to respect protesters’ integrity and human rights.Boluarte’s government earlier this week announced a state of emergency – curtailing people’s freedoms and granting police special powers.And on Thursday, Peru’s Supreme Court ruled Castillo must be held behind bars for an extended 18 months.The left-wing leader had tried to dissolve Congress on December 7 – in what the current president described as an “attempted coup”.

  • Crypto exchange Bitvavo says it aims to recoup 280 million euros from DCG

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch cryptocurrency exchange Bitvavo said on Saturday it is trying to recover 280 million euros ($296.30 million) from U.S.-based Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its subsidiaries. Bitvavo said it had lent the money to DCG subsidiary Genesis Global Capital in order to offer Bitvavo's own customers a product where they received interest on their cryptocurrency tokens.

  • 'Cryptoqueen' associate pleads guilty in U.S. over OneCoin fraud

    A dual citizen of Sweden and the United Kingdom pleaded guilty to U.S. fraud and money laundering charges on Friday for selling a fake cryptocurrency alongside one of the United States' most-wanted fugitives, a woman referred to as the 'Cryptoqueen.' Karl Greenwood, 45, was arrested in Thailand and extradited to the United States in 2018 for his role in selling the purported cryptocurrency OneCoin, which federal prosecutors in Manhattan call a pyramid scheme that defrauded investors out of $4 billion. The plea comes as prosecutors in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) ramp up enforcement of financial crimes related to digital assets.

  • Two charged following Friday morning shooting of Kansas City airport police officer

    Lacy Perry, 39, and Kevin Bloom, 40, were arrested and booked Friday in the Platte County Jail.

  • New 18-story Chubb office building to cost $430M and house 3,200 employees in Center City

    At an announcement event Friday, Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke called the project a 'big bleeping deal.'

  • Celtics veteran center Blake Griffin surprises a fan in a pickup game

    More than a few NBA fans have daydreamed about a chance encounter in a local ballpark with a star from their favorite league.

  • Russian troops have turned to Wikipedia to find instructions on handling weapons and used 1960s-era maps in the country's invasion of Ukraine: NYT

    "This isn't war," a soldier told The Times from a hospital near Moscow. "It's the destruction of the Russian people by their own commanders."

  • Pfizer defeats race-bias lawsuit over minority fellowship program

    (Reuters) -A federal judge on Friday tossed a lawsuit by a group of medical professionals alleging a fellowship program established by Pfizer Inc to improve diversity within its higher ranks discriminates against white and Asian-American applicants. Do No Harm, a group opposed to what it calls "radical, divisive, and discriminatory ideologies" in healthcare, alleged the drugmaker's Breakthrough Fellowship Program was discriminatory because only Blacks, Latinos and Native Americans could apply. But U.S. District Judge Jennifer Rochon in Manhattan ruled the Virginia-based non-profit failed to show it had legal standing to sue Pfizer and seek an injunction as it would not identify by name any members of its group who could not apply to the program due to their race.