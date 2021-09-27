North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

South Korean army soldiers patrol along the barbed-wire fence in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Saturday that her country will take steps to repair ties with South Korea, and may even discuss another summit between their leaders, if the South drops what she described as hostility and double standards. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
HYUNG-JIN KIM
·1 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea, Seoul and Tokyo officials said, the latest in a series of weapons tests by Pyongyang that came days after it offered talks with South Korea.

Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that “an unidentified projectile” fired from an inland location in North Korea flew toward the country’s eastern sea Tuesday morning. It said South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities were analyzing details of the launch.

Japan’s Defense Ministry said North Korea fired a possible ballistic missile but gave no further details.

Earlier this month, North Korea performed tests of ballistic and cruise missiles in its first such launches in six months, displaying an ability to attack South Korea and Japan, both key U.S. allies.

But last Friday and Saturday, North Korea reached out to South Korea, saying it’s open to resuming talks and reconciliatory steps if conditions are met. Some experts said North Korea wants South Korea to play a role in winning relief from U.S.-led sanctions or other concessions.

U.S. officials have repeatedly expressed hopes to sit down for talks with North Korea but have also made it clear they will continue sanctions until the North takes concrete steps toward denuclearization.

A U.S.-led diplomatic effort aimed at convincing North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons in return for economic and political benefits remain stalled after 2½ years. A main sticking point is a dispute over U.S.-led sanctions imposed on North Korea over its nuclear and missile tests.

___

Associated Press writer Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. administers 390.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures are up from the 390,114,328 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sunday. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 2.8 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • U.S. prosecutors bring COVID-related fraud charges against bank employees

    Two former employees at a New York bank branch conspired with an accountant to fraudulently apply for over $3 million in COVID relief loans, prosecutors said in a case unsealed Friday.Why it matters: It's believed to be the first COVID-related fraud case brought against bank employees who attempted to exploit federal pandemic loan programs, according to Reuters.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Anuli Okeke, formerly a branch manager at a major financial i

  • 1 killed, 5 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Pacoima

    One person was killed and five others were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Pacoima Sunday evening, officials said.

  • Social Democrats' win in Germany could shake up Europe

    BERLIN — Angela Merkel's political farewell was spoiled Sunday night when the Social Democrats (SPD) narrowly claimed victory in Germany's elections, just four years after suffering their worst loss since World War II.Why it matters: The stunning political comeback could swing the balance of power in Germany leftward after 16 years of rule by Merkel's conservative bloc, and it could lay the groundwork for a more ambitious European Union.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insigh

  • Afghanistan will not address UN General Assembly after dispute

    Afghanistan will not have anyone address the UN General Assembly on Monday, in a last-minute reversal following a dispute about which official — from either the Taliban or the ex-government — should be allowed to address the assembly, AP reports. Driving the news: Afghanistan's UN seat was the subject of competing claims following the Taliban's takeover of the country. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Earlier this week, the Taliban nominated a new envoy

  • Israeli PM says Iran has crossed nuclear 'red lines'; Tehran calls it 'full of lies'

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday that Iran had crossed "all red lines" in its nuclear program and vowed that Israel would not allow Tehran to acquire a nuclear weapon. In his first speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Bennett said Iran sought to dominate the Middle East under a "nuclear umbrella" and urged a more concerted international effort to halt Iran's nuclear activities.

  • UPDATE 5-Biden gets COVID-19 booster shot as additional doses roll out

    U.S. President Joe Biden rolled up his shirt sleeve and received a COVID-19 vaccine booster inoculation on Monday, hoping to provide a powerful example for Americans on the need to get the extra shot even as millions go without their first. "Boosters are important, but the most important thing we need to do is get more people vaccinated," he said, noting that about 23% of people in the United States have not received a shot. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week backed an additional dose of the Pfizer Inc /BioNTech vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older, adults with underlying medical conditions and adults in high-risk working and institutional settings.

  • 'Does this make sense?' Winds in Jupiter's great red spot are speeding up, now over 400 mph

    The biggest storm in our solar system is getting wilder: Winds in Jupiter's great red spot are getting faster, astronomers reported in a new study.

  • Lowry begins anew in Miami, ready for 1st practice with Heat

    MIAMI (AP) Kyle Lowry posed for pictures with new Miami Heat teammates Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. Lowry went through media day in Miami for the first time Monday, the gamut of interviews and photos that serves as the precursor to training camp. The actual playing of basketball with the Heat starts with the first practice on Tuesday, and that's the part Lowry expects to be seamless.

  • The Biden agenda faces critical tests in Congress this week

    Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are gearing up for an intense week, with votes expected on government funding, the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and President Biden's $3.5 trillion budget package. CBS News' Skyler Henry, Washington Examiner political and investigative reporter Sarah Westwood, and Washington Post deputy Washington editor Natalie Jennings join "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the tough choices Democrats will need to make if they want to pass the critical pieces of legislation.

  • No. 10 Buckeyes break loose with 59-7 rout of Akron

    After three tough games -- including an upset by Oregon two weeks ago -- No. 10 Ohio State got a chance to break in another freshman quarterback and restore some confidence before heading into the teeth of the conference schedule. “You can certainly see there’s a lot of guys out there who desperately need these snaps and this experience to keep building,” coach Ryan Day said. True freshman quarterback Kyle McCord overcame early jitters to throw for 319 yards and two touchdowns, and true freshman TreVeyon Henderson ran for 93 yards and two scores in the first half before being done for the day.

  • Justin Herbert throws 4 TDs vs. the Chiefs

    The Chargers' QB led the team downfield for a last minute touchdown to win the game.

  • Thousands of mostly Haitian migrants traverse Panama on way to United States

    Up to 4,000 migrants, most of them Haitians, have passed through the treacherous jungles of the Darien Gap in Panama on the Colombian border as they make their way north to the United States, two Panamanian government sources said. An impromptu camp arose in recent weeks on the U.S.-Mexican border that included Haitians, adding to President Joe Biden's migration policy headaches. At its peak on Sept. 18 there were some 15,000 people there as Haitians flee economic, political and social chaos in their homeland.

  • What exactly is gentrification and how do neighborhoods become susceptible?

    Many historical factors set the table for gentrification — a phenomenon happening in cities all over the US, including right here at home.

  • Shootings in Baltimore chipping away at sense of safety

    Shootings in Baltimore chipping away at sense of safety

  • Anchor Suspended For Questioning Racial Disparities In Gabby Petito Coverage: Reports

    Frank Somerville wanted to call out the lack of media attention on missing people of color, but KTVU authorities pushed back, sources say.

  • China's Xi warns of 'grim' Taiwan situation in letter to opposition

    The situation in the Taiwan Strait is "complex and grim", Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote in a congratulatory letter on Sunday to the newly elected leader of Taiwan's main opposition party, who has pledged to renew talks with Beijing. Taiwan's Kuomintang (KMT) elected as their leader on Saturday former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-opposition-partys-new-leader-pledges-renewed-talks-with-china-2021-09-25), who said he would rekindle stalled high-level contacts with China's ruling Communist Party. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has stepped up military and political pressure to force the democratically ruled island to accept Chinese sovereignty, even though most Taiwanese have shown no interest in being governed by Beijing.

  • ‘Dune’ Is Opening in Movie Theaters… and Your Living Room. Here’s Why That’s a Mistake (Column)

    “Dune” has the potential to be the biggest movie of the year. But however well it does or does not do at the box office, it’s undeniably the biggest, grandest slice of movie in a long time. Big as in vast. As in images and sounds that fill the screen and fill the senses. Big […]

  • Ethereum researcher Virgil Griffith pleads guilty to helping North Korea dodge US sanctions

    In the pre-crypto days, Griffith made his name as an iconoclastic hacker who reveled in creating "minor public-relations disasters for companies and organizations I dislike."

  • What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

    What is considered middle class? It might take more money than you think to reach this income tier. The Pew Research Center defines middle class, or middle-income households, as those with incomes...