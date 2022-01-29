North Korea conducts seventh suspected missile launch in busiest month for tests

FILE PHOTO: A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur
Josh Smith and Cynthia Kim
By Josh Smith and Cynthia Kim

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea launched at least one suspected ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast on Sunday, governments in the region reported, in what would be the nuclear-armed country's seventh test this month.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that a projectile believed to be a single ballistic missile was launched at around 7:52 a.m. (2252 GMT) from North Korea's Jagang Province toward the ocean off its east coast.

The Japanese government also said North Korea had launched a "possible ballistic missile."

Jagang Province was the site of two earlier launches this month of what North Korea said was a "hypersonic missile," which could reach high speeds while flying and maneuvering at relatively low altitudes.

If confirmed, it could make January the busiest ever for North Korea's missile programme, which analysts say is expanding and developing new capabilities despite strict sanctions and United Nations Security Council resolutions that ban the country's ballistic missile tests.

Japanese government spokesperson Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a televised briefing that if the projectile was a standard ballistic missile it is estimated to have reached an altitude of 2,000 km, flown for 30 minutes, to a distance of 800 km.

Analysts said if confirmed, those numbers could indicate one of the largest missile tests by North Kora in years.

North Korea has not tested its longest-range intercontinental ballistic missiles or nuclear weapons since 2017, but the country's rulers suggested this month they could restart those activities.

"All signs suggest this is a big test -- not performing as well as prior North Korean ICBMs, but could have been deliberately flown on a more limited trajectory," Chad O'Carroll, CEO of Korea Risk Group, which monitors North Korea, said on Twitter.

The tests come less than a week before the opening of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which is North Korea's main political and economic partner. Pyongyang has said it would be skipping the Games because of the COVID-19 pandemic and "hostile forces."

In an address ahead of the New Year, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for bolstering the military with cutting edge technology at a time when talks with South Korea and the United States have stalled.

Since then, North Korea has conducted a series of launches displaying a dizzying array of weapon types, launch locations, and increasing sophistication.

From hypersonic missiles and long-range cruise missiles to missiles launched from railcars and airports, the tests highlight the nuclear-armed state's rapidly expanding and advancing arsenal amid stalled denuclearisation talks.

"The ballistic missile launch and the ones before it are a threat to our country, the region and the international community," Matsuno said. "This series of launches violate U.N. resolutions and we strongly protest this action by North Korea."

The tests appear aimed at modernizing North Korea's military, bolstering national pride ahead of several major North Korean holidays, and sending a message of strength as the country grapples with economic crises caused by sanctions and COVID-19 lockdowns, said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Ewha University in Seoul.

"The Kim regime hears external discussions of its domestic weaknesses and sees South Korea’s growing strength," he said. "So it wants to remind Washington and Seoul that trying to topple it would be too costly."

Its latest launches included a test of two short-range ballistic missiles and their warheads on Thursday, and an update to a long-range cruise missile system was tested on Tuesday.

Pyongyang has defended the launches as its sovereign right of self defence and say they are not directed at any specific country, but accused Washington and Seoul of having "hostile policies."

Kim visited a munitions factory last week, where he called for "an all-out drive" to produce "powerful cutting-edge arms," and its workers touted his devotion to "smashing ... the challenges of the U.S. imperialists and their vassal forces" seeking to violate their right to self-defence, calling it "the harshest-ever adversity."

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Josh Smith in Seoul; Additional reporting by Tim Kelly in Tokyo; Writing by Josh Smith; Editing by Grant McCool and Daniel Wallis)

