North Korea fires second suspected missile in a week

North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile into its eastern sea on Tuesday, officials in South Korea and Japan said.

Why it matters: The detection comes less than a week after Pyongyang's launch of what it claimed to be a hypersonic missile — and South Korea's military said the latest one was assessed to be "more advanced" than the Jan. 5 one, per Reuters.

What they're saying: The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that it was consulting closely with allies and had determined that the latest launch was of no "immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies," but it "highlights the destabilizing impact" of Pyongyang's " illicit weapons program."

  • On Monday, six countries, including the U.S., U.K. and Japan, issued a statement condemning last week's launch and calling on North Korea "to refrain from further destabilizing actions ... and engage in meaningful dialogue towards our shared goal of complete denuclearization."

Go deeper: President Moon Jae-in: End to Korean War agreed to "in principle"

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

